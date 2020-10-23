2021 Mini Cooper Hardtop, Countryman Go Retro With 1499 GT and Oxford Special Editions

Hey, remember Mini? Yeah, it's been a while since I thought about them too, but to keep itself fresh in our minds, the BMW-owned British brand is rolling out not one, but two new special editions: the 2021 Mini Cooper 1499 GT and the 2021 Mini Countryman Oxford Edition. Because this is a company that supposedly builds small cars, let's start with that smaller GT.

Based on the Hardtop 2 Door, the 1499 GT pays tribute to Mini's 1275 GT from 1969, one of the most affordable performance cars from that year. It rocks a lot of black, gold stripes down the side, and John Cooper Works bumpers, side skirts, and spoilers—parts that would otherwise only be available on the more expensive JCW. Inside, the special edition two-door Mini gets JCW Sports seats, a JCW steering wheel with red stitching, piano black trim, and an anthracite headliner.