2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible: Less Grille, More Standard Equipment

Interiors have been updated too with redesigned air vents, surfaces, new six-color ambient lighting, and a new heated steering wheel. All cars get, as standard, a fresh 8.8-inch infotainment screen now running a reworked user interface, standard Sirius XM Satellite Radio, and—most importantly, perhaps—standard Apple CarPlay (Android Auto, meanwhile, remains unavailable). Also now present on even the least expensive Mini is a fully-digital instrument display. No more analog dials for the throwback British compact.
Safety tech has been upgraded too with Lane Departure Warning now standard while Adaptive Cruise Control has been improved to be able to semi-autonomously come to a complete stop.