2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible: Less Grille, More Standard Equipment

Believe it or not, the current-gen Mini Cooper hatchback has been around since 2013. It's almost as if cars that ride mostly on retro-appeal don't age the same way other cars do. Nevertheless, Mini is keeping things fresh by giving its signature compact a fairly significant refresh for the 2022 model year across THE Hardtop and Convertible ranges. There aren't any drivetrain or mechanical changes to report on, but the cars now look a bit different inside and out and feature more standard equipment than before.

Affecting basically every Mini model save for the Clubman and Countryman, the facelift most noticeably features a new front bumper which now uses a body-colored panel to—in contrast with what parent company BMW is doing these days—tone down the amount of grille. Fog lights have been deleted in favor of standard "bad weather lights" integrated into the LED headlights with functional, vertical, thin air curtains taking their place. Walking past the new wheel arch-designs and new wheels, one will find a wider-looking rear bumper and Union Jack taillights that are now standard across the Mini Hardtop and Convertible board.