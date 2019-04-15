90-Year-Old Pilot Crashes Airplane After Dog Co-Pilot Interferes With Controls During Flight

A pilot who was killed in a small plane crash in rural Iowa may have lost control of his aircraft when his dog co-pilot interfered with the controls while in the air, according to a recently released report of the 2017 crash by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Longtime pilot Jerry Naylor was flying his single-engine airplane when it crashed into a cornfield nearby Monticello Regional Airport in Eastern Iowa. The 90-year-old man regularly flew his plane up to three times per week, and had been flying for more than 72 years after learning how to fly in 1945 towards the end of World War II.

Following the crash, an investigation was launched into the cause of the accident, probing to find the details of how it took place. Naylor's blood showed no signs of alcohol or drugs, ruling out any sort of intoxication as the cause. And despite his age, Naylor has no medical issues to worry about. The NTSB studied the plane's flight pattern and engine data but was not able to find any correlation with the information pulled from event recorders and the plane malfunctioning.