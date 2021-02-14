It's deliberate; Chevrolet consciously set out to make the Bolt an affordable EV and it plans to keep whittling away at the price. At the new cars' launch, Chevy said that production efficiencies and the experience of developing the Bolt since 2016 helped it find the savings to almost get below the price of a bog-standard Nissan Leaf . That's all while wringing out another 30 or so miles of range compared to the top-trim Leaf, according to GM's figures.

There are two things seemingly every car company is doing in terms of electrification: making SUVs and making them pricey . In announcing the 2022 Bolt EV and EUV, Chevrolet is making a cosmetic attempt at doing one of those while managing the opposite of the other. The new Bolt EV will cost a solid $5,000 less than its 2021 predecessor, despite tech upgrades to the interior and an extended range, and even its larger sibling the EUV will beat last year's model by a few thousand dollars.

In terms of what the 2022 Bolts deliver, they're clearly not aiming to be the next Porsche Taycan rival. Chevrolet has always marketed the Bolt as a long-range, budget electric vehicle, but calling its own estimate of 259 miles for the EV and 250 for the EUV "long-range" in 2021 feels a bit unambitious.

The Bolt's ambitions aren't in beating Tesla on specs, though—they're about selling lots and lots of electric cars. The Bolt is for rivaling the Leaf and if you're going to take on the world's best-selling electric car, you better be planning to move a lot of units. Chevrolet is keen, however, to emphasize it's a case of producing something mass-market and affordable, not per se cheap or compromised.

Both 2022 models use the same drivetrain and battery, a single motor unit equipped with the permanently excited magnets Audi was trying to sell us on the tech credentials of last week. That outputs a pretty average 200 horsepower or 150 kilowatts, the same as Formula E's decidedly clunky first season. But the Bolt's not a race car, so the fact it's probably not the pick for a highly charged track day isn't the point. It's still got all the fun of electric torque and you can't get away from the fact the 2022 Bolt EV will cost just $31,995.