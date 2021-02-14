The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV Compared to the Tesla Model 3 and Nissan Leaf
How does the new Bolt stack up against its mass-market EV competitors? Pretty well, actually.
Chevrolet is showing the love for the Bolt EV by launching the 2022 model on Valentine’s Day. The brand has lowered the price by several thousand dollars to increase its competitive share and refreshed the technology and styling. Bolt EV sales increased in 2020 and even doubled its segment share, which is better than most other EVs on the market—so, how does the new one stack up?
At roughly $5,000 below the 2021 model, it’s going head to head with rivals like the Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model 3. Even the new, larger EUV model is just $2,000 more than the standard Bolt, and still $3,000 less than the 2021 car. Depending on your perspective on price, range, and power, these may look very similar in some ways and vastly different in others.
Chevrolet Bolt EV
- Starting Price: $31,995
- Motors: One
- Power: 200 hp
- Torque: 266 pound-feet
- Transmission: One-speed
- Range: 259 miles
- Curb Weight: 3,589 pounds
- 0 to 60 mph: TBD
- Top Speed: TBD
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus
- Starting Price: $37,990
- Motors: One
- Power: 283 hp
- Torque: 307 pound-feet
- Transmission: One-speed
- Range: 263 miles
- Curb Weight: 3,648 pounds
- 0 to 60 mph: 5.3 seconds
- Top Speed: 140 mph
Nissan Leaf
- Starting Price: $31,620
- Motors: One
- Power: 147 hp
- Torque: 236 pound-feet
- Transmission: One-speed
- Range: 149 miles
- Curb Weight: 3,501 pounds
- 0 to 60 mph: 8.4 seconds
- Top Speed: 98 mph
For power and torque, the Tesla is a clear front-runner. However, the price premium is noticeable and even with incentives, the Model 3 is still a couple grand higher than the Bolt EV and Leaf.
The range is comparable between the Bolt and the Model 3, and Executive Chief Engineer of the Bolt and Bolt EUV Jesse Ortega said on the launch call that "range anxiety should not be a thing once you’ve experienced [the Bolt]."
DC fast charging on the Bolt is now standard, which provides 100 miles of range in 30 minutes. If you're driving your EV mostly around town and not trying to road trip in it, you should have plenty of juice to go wherever you need to go. Really, that can be said for any of these—just don't expect to go too far in the Leaf.
