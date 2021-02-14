Chevrolet is showing the love for the Bolt EV by launching the 2022 model on Valentine’s Day. The brand has lowered the price by several thousand dollars to increase its competitive share and refreshed the technology and styling. Bolt EV sales increased in 2020 and even doubled its segment share, which is better than most other EVs on the market—so, how does the new one stack up?

At roughly $5,000 below the 2021 model, it’s going head to head with rivals like the Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model 3. Even the new, larger EUV model is just $2,000 more than the standard Bolt, and still $3,000 less than the 2021 car. Depending on your perspective on price, range, and power, these may look very similar in some ways and vastly different in others.