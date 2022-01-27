This 23-Window 1959 VW Bus Goes Harder Off-Road Than Most New Jeeps

It's a bit top-heavy and sure, it doesn't have a ton of ground clearance, but its approach and departure angles are relatively good. Plus, much of what little mass it has is concentrated over its driven rear wheels by its rear-mounted 1.6-liter dual-port flat-four. Rolling on mud tires, the owner says their Samba is more than capable of keeping pace with Baja Bugs, and as videos show, it's more than capable of kicking its tail out on loose surfaces.

The bus's owner told The Drive that he plans to enhance his Type 2 with a bored and stroked 2.3-liter engine that appears to have come out of his previous VW before its sale. Its body, though, will remain unrestored, not just because it's easy to scuff up again given the kind of driving it sees, but as he put it, "it's only original once."



