Man Drops His Acura MDX Into a Colorado Skate Park

Skateboarding used to be a sport on the bleeding edge, a new and radical way for the youth to express themselves on the street. As camcorders and VHS gave way to the YouTube era, though, it became harder to stand out with a video of you and your mates doing natty little kick flips in the Burger King carpark. If you really wanna make waves these days, you gotta go big. Dropping an Acura MDX into the bowl is one way to do just that, as reported by Tire Meets Road.

The silliness went down at the Memorial Skate Park in Colorado Springs, and was reportedly first shared by Instagram user @fxckyouangel, depicting an adult male driving a relatively-recent Acura MDX into the bowl at the skate park.

The driver can be seen gingerly approaching the edge of the bowl, teetering on two wheels before dropping in and ripping off the rear bumper on one side. The vehicle proceeds to gamely lope around the bowl, spinning its raised wheels at times due to the SUV's open front differential. Nothing much of further interest happens, begging the question as to why the driver bothered in the first place.