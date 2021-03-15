The 825-HP 2021 Shelby Super Snake Speedster Is One Mean Roofless Mustang

It's been a good while since Shelby's Super Snake last prowled the streets. But now, six years on from Ford's renewal of the Mustang, the Super Snake is back in business, in both fastback and convertible forms. This time, though, something's different. The Super Snake convertible is now a strictly limited-edition Speedster, and possibly the best-looking S550 sold today.

The Super Snake Speedster becomes such by swapping its rear seats for a tonneau cover and optional harness bar, achieving the looks of European exotics in the form of an American pony car. Style isn't all it poaches from supercars, either; it claims their performance for itself too with a Whipple-supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote V8, which howls at the space junk blocking the moon through a Borla exhaust. In addition to extra heat—shed through enhanced cooling and a ram-air hood—it generates 825 horsepower, which travels through either a manual or automatic transmission to the rear axle, springing this coiled snake from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds.