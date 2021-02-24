2021 Shelby F-250 Super Baja: Almost the Super Duty Raptor You've Been Waiting For

A full-size, more than 450-horsepower pickup truck that's almost as comfortable soaring with the birds as it is on land may scream gratuity, but there are still some people for whom a 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor isn't enough. Some demand more lift, more torque, more everything than Ford's bean counters can justify, though of course, Shelby American is perfectly comfortable in that territory. So, if you're the type whose Raptor needs the Super Duty suffix, look only to Shelby, whose F-250 Super Baja is a three-quarter-tonner that'll leap like a Raptor and tow like a freight train.

Shelby's latest creation is based on the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4x4, and as such utilizes Ford's 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel. Breathing through functional ram air and extraction vents, this V8 generates 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque, which a 10-speed automatic sends out to all four wheels. Each wheel itself is an 18-inch alloy wrapped in a 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tire, two of which a steel chase rack in the bed houses as spares.