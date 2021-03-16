What’s the Most Catastrophic Mechanical Failure You’ve Ever Seen?

Enough about me and my silly trucks, though. I want to hear your stories, whether they happened at the drag strip, going down the highway, or in the backwoods somewhere. They can also be someone else's mechanical failure, like something you'd find on r/justrolledintotheshop, but make sure to include a link if that's the case.
I'll see you in the comments, along with some of my buddies from The Drive. I'm sure the Car Bibles crew has some tall tales they'd like to share, too.
Got a question or a tip? Contact the author here: caleb@thedrive.com