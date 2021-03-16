What’s the Most Catastrophic Mechanical Failure You’ve Ever Seen?

Not to piggyback off someone else's bad day, but that new Jeep Wrangler that went kaboom after being flat-towed in 4-Low has me curious. What could be worse than that, from a mechanical standpoint? Have you ever seen the like, from grenaded transfer cases to blown-apart engine blocks? Surely someone here has a great story.

I'd also like to see pictures if you've got 'em. If you don't, it's no biggie, but you get extra internet points for showing proof.