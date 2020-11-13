The Aftermath of a 3,000-HP Dodge Cummins Diesel That Exploded on the Dyno

You might've seen that 3,000-horsepower Dodge Cummins diesel that came apart on the dyno back in September—we covered it here and the original video got shared around the internet a gazillion times, give or take. Amazingly, the driver was okay aside from some burns on his arm, though the same couldn't be said for the truck. We don't always get a close-up look at catastrophic engine failures but in this case, we do. And it's nasty.

For background, here's the blast from a couple different angles: