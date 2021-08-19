1,283-HP Chevy Diesel Rat Rod Truck Runs 8s and Is Still Street Legal

The high-output 5.9-liter Cummins was built by Industrial Injection, a Utah diesel shop that's developed a reputation for being one of America's best. It runs a compound turbo setup with an 88-millimeter Garrett GT55 on one side and a BorgWarner 7378 on the other, helping it pull 1,283 horsepower on an engine dyno without nitrous. Now, spray is added to the equation by way of a Nitrous Express system with 46-136 jetting. Pair that with Burnie's dual FASS Fuel CP3 delivery systems and it's getting plenty of sauce to fly down the strip.
Traction seems to be the main obstacle when it comes to lowering quarter-mile times. Depending on the track, even the truck's 17-inch-wide Hoosier drag slicks have a hard time hooking up. It's got a Moser M88 rear end with 45-spline axles to cope with all that power, which is first run through a Goerend-built 48RE transmission. It's like what you'd find in a normal Cummins-powered pickup but with a lot more bulletproofing.