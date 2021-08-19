1,283-HP Chevy Diesel Rat Rod Truck Runs 8s and Is Still Street Legal

Old trucks should never die—they should just be repurposed. Everyone ought to do their part in keeping them from the scrap heap, especially if you're capable of building something like this 1945 Chevy drag truck named Burnie. The world needs more eight-second trucks, preferably with parachutes on the back.

It might look sketchy and ratty and whatever else with its killer patina, exposed common-rail Cummins diesel engine, and stack exhaust, but that's kinda the point. The truck got its name because a big bundle of rats' nests caught fire when Berry's Builds first started wrenching on it. As you might imagine, there's been a lot poured into this rig since then to help it win events across the country.