The Aftermath of a Diesel Engine That Ran Full-Throttle for Eight Minutes

If you've never seen or heard a runaway diesel engine, know that it's violent and, more often than not, dangerous. It's something you should pray never happens to you, but some people are wild enough to grenade them on purpose—usually in a stationary truck or with the engine pulled completely out. One YouTuber took the former approach with an old-school Detroit Diesel and as you'd expect, the aftermath is pretty nasty.

The guy behind KT3406E, a goofy YouTube channel that exists to pull crazy stunts so we don't have to, has the equipment and the time to test this out for himself. Late last year, he took a '70s GMC semi with an 8V71 Detroit and let it rip with its injector racks stuck—more like tied—wide open. In turn, it fed fuel into the engine until it floated its valves after eight minutes at 4,500 rpm, which is way higher than these compression-ignition lumps were ever meant to reach.