This YouTuber Is Building a Diesel Dually Tesla Model 3 to Tow 15,000 Pounds

If you're into absurd yet functional engine swaps, you might be familiar with the YouTube crew at Rich Rebuilds. The maniacal mechanics have done just about everything you can to a Tesla, including building a V8-swapped Model S that they affectionately named "ICE-T." But clearly, one combustion engine swap wasn't enough. Instead of another gas-burner, though, they're building a diesel-powered dually called the "Model D." We already knew Rich Benoit and his team were working on something like this, but a few more interesting details have come to light with new videos that reveal exactly what he's up to so far.

The name is a play on the wrecked Model 3 that Benoit purchased to chop up. He also traveled out of state to find the perfect engine and transmission donor: an old bread truck with a 4BT Cummins diesel engine and a manual transmission. Benoit says this approach of a more mechanical build leaves less to go wrong—a "back to basics" approach, if you will. Now, a stock 4BT Cummins is no powerhouse. The compression-ignition lump's factory output measures 150 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. It's not clear how many miles are on this particular example, either, or how much power it has lost over the years. Rich Rebuilds co-host Steven Salowsky told me that they plan to equip the engine with bigger heads, a larger fuel pump, and a higher flowing turbo. After all, who doesn't want more power?

