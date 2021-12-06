World’s First V8-Swapped Tesla Model S Is Officially on the Road

It's been almost a year since we heard about Rich Rebuilds' plan to transform an electric Tesla Model S into a gas-guzzling V8 sport sedan. And while the car technically fired up for the first time this past May, it took a lot of polishing (and cutting, and welding) to achieve show-worthy condition—all good things take time, after all.

The car finally debuted last month at SEMA, trailered by Rich Benoit and his crew nearly 3,000 miles to be rightfully gawked over. After getting it home and settling in with the project, Benoit has put together a video showing off the intricacies of the build. Now, the Tesla that took SEMA by storm has officially become a road-going car.