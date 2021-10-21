This Startup Will Give Your Silent EV V8 Noises

Meet EngineVox, the startup company that figured out how to add some rather unique engine and exhaust sounds to otherwise near-silent vehicles. Using a proprietary system, the company is able to pump out convincing exhaust notes that surely command second takes.

Let's just get this out there: yes, these are fake engine noises. There's no dancing around this one.

We asked EngineVox for some details about what kind of hardware is used to mimic the sound and how it achieves realistic responses with throttle input, but we didn't receive a response. Thankfully one of its earliest videos helps shed some light on at least part of this mystery.

The system uses external speakers to pump sound outside of the vehicle—often in the rear bumper—and uses information read from the car's OBD II port to determine engine rpm and throttle input. And as you might have already guessed, this means that you can also use its tech on gas-powered cars as well.