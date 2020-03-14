This Lifted 1999 Isuzu Vehicross Has What the Original Always Needed—A V-8
Extra power makes this oddball a real trail-trouncer.
Funky, Radwood-ready vehicles seem to be getting more expensive by the day, but there are still some hidden gems if you're willing to put in the work to find them. This V-8-swapped 1999 Isuzu Vehicross for sale on Facebook Marketplace might be the perfect find for the right buyer and at just $7,499, it won't break the bank.
The Vehicross was sold in the United States over a short three-year run and its low production numbers make it a relatively rare find these days. It also had some nifty tech for its time. Isuzu built the Vehicross with a torque-on-demand four-wheel drive system from BorgWarner, and either a 3.2-liter or 3.5-liter V-6 provided plenty of oomph from the factory. Neither of those engines come close to the 5.9-liter that currently lives under this particular Isuzu’s hood, though.
Beyond the engine, lift kit, and full-size axles that are obvious in the ad, the seller told The Drive that nearly every part of the vehicle that relates to going and stopping has been upgraded or rebuilt. Official power numbers are unknown, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they creep toward 250 horsepower thanks to the American iron up front. We reached out for further info on the powertrain since there aren’t any under-hood shots, though we know it’s a Chrysler-sourced V-8, likely from the late ‘90s.
The Vehicross was originally built on a modified Isuzu Trooper platform, and this one's even more capable thanks to its improved ground clearance and knobby tires. Its short wheelbase is great for navigating tight paths and it’s unlikely to get high-centered on any reasonably sized obstacle because of that.
The listing claims it to have 99,999 miles, though that sounds like more of a placeholder than the actual number. It’s clearly been well-used as there’s wear and tear on the interior, though you can’t expect much more from a rig that’s clearly been built for trail-driving.
Even though this Isuzu has had a laundry list of mods and upgrades, its $7,499 price tag isn’t all that far out of line with the market for stock VehiCross models. In fact, it’s about $3,000 cheaper than when it was listed for sale two years ago. Regardless, there are only two currently listed on Autotrader for the whole country, and neither have been massaged to the point that this one has—so what are you waiting for?.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDSomeone's Selling Their Unicorn Isuzu VehicrossOne of the strangest vehicles ever to develop a cult following, the Vehicross is seen on the road about as often as stargazers see Halley's Comet.READ NOW
- RELATEDWild Isuzu D-Max Diesel Pickup Has More Turbochargers Than CylindersNot one, not two, not three, not four...READ NOW
- RELATEDIsuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Stealth Debuts at the Commercial Vehicle ShowIceland’s Arctic Trucks gives the D-Max the 'Paint It Black' effect.READ NOW
- RELATED2000 Isuzu Rodeo S : The Drive's Daily Mileage ChampionAll it took for this 2000 Isuzu Rodeo to reach 392,184 miles was a big IOU from Joe Isuzu.READ NOW
- RELATEDIsuzu and Iceland’s Arctic Trucks Collaborate on the Awesome D-Max AT35Unfortunately you can only buy it in the UK.READ NOW