This Lifted 1999 Isuzu Vehicross Has What the Original Always Needed—A V-8

Beyond the engine, lift kit, and full-size axles that are obvious in the ad, the seller told The Drive that nearly every part of the vehicle that relates to going and stopping has been upgraded or rebuilt. Official power numbers are unknown, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they creep toward 250 horsepower thanks to the American iron up front. We reached out for further info on the powertrain since there aren’t any under-hood shots, though we know it’s a Chrysler-sourced V-8, likely from the late ‘90s.

The Vehicross was originally built on a modified Isuzu Trooper platform, and this one's even more capable thanks to its improved ground clearance and knobby tires. Its short wheelbase is great for navigating tight paths and it’s unlikely to get high-centered on any reasonably sized obstacle because of that.

The listing claims it to have 99,999 miles, though that sounds like more of a placeholder than the actual number. It’s clearly been well-used as there’s wear and tear on the interior, though you can’t expect much more from a rig that’s clearly been built for trail-driving.

Even though this Isuzu has had a laundry list of mods and upgrades, its $7,499 price tag isn’t all that far out of line with the market for stock VehiCross models. In fact, it’s about $3,000 cheaper than when it was listed for sale two years ago. Regardless, there are only two currently listed on Autotrader for the whole country, and neither have been massaged to the point that this one has—so what are you waiting for?.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com