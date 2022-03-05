This 1,150-HP Dodge Dart Is the Ultimate Track Monster

In 1969, Dodge advertised its Dart Swinger 340 with the alluring catchphrase ”6,000 RPM for under three grand,” which was even cheaper than the popular Road Runner. A fine example of an early Dodge muscle car, the two-door hardtop Dart Swinger was priced at about half that of a Charger G/T.

Rival Plymouth flexed with its all-new Duster 340 and outshined the Dart, which led to the discontinuation of Dodge’s mini muscle car by 1976. The Duster is “the car that got away” for me; my dad had a 1970 Gold Duster picked out for me and I told him I didn’t like it. Kicking myself now. Collectors are starting to recognize Dusters and Darts as a solid alternative to some of the big sellers in the genre, and when builder Richard Kinnison spotted this one in 2015, he knew this was the one.

“I was looking for a classic car that wasn't a Mustang, Camaro or Chevelle,” Kinnison told me. “Those are basically something that you see 50 of at every classic car show you go to. I wanted something that was a little different than the cookie cutter pieces you see at every show.”