This 1,150-HP Dodge Dart Is the Ultimate Track Monster

Once Kinnison had it in his hands, he says he upgraded the suspension, removed the torsion bars and factory K-member, and installed an STR chassis front K-member setup (with lower control arms) with AFCO 3850 coilovers and Hotchkis upper control arms. The rear has been converted from the typical leaf spring setup to Chassis Engineering ladder bars, wishbone, and quarter-max anti-rollbar with some custom chassis bracing.
The engine is fuel injected and paired with a set of 225-cc HPI injectors and Holley Hi-Ram intake. Air flows through a pair of VSR 6973 turbos and a custom hot-side kit by Redmond Fabrication. Helping control the boost is a Holley Terminator X Max engine management and Carter Motorsports CO2 kit, Kinnison says. Cold air comes straight in through the turbos and goes through the Frozenboost air-to-water intercooler setup. The transmission is a built TH400 from Horsepower Solutions in Hampton, VA and currently has a Cameron's torque converter. It has a Holley 6.86 pro dash in there as well in a stock gauge cluster he cut and modified to accept it.
Kinnison says he originally started off with a pro touring kind of idea but that quickly morphed into the 3500+-pound, twin-turbo ¼-mile monster it is now. Almost all of the work was done by Kinnison along with his wife, two kids, and his twin brother except for the cage work, ladder bar suspension setup, hot-side piping/exhaust work that was done Redmond Fabrication in Pennsylvania.
The Washington resident races at Pacific Raceways in Kent and plans to compete in more events in Canada and beyond. He has some new trick flow cylinder heads and .685 lift springs coming from Brian Tooley Racing and is planning to switch the car to accept E85, and is considering a converter switchup. He'll also be ripping out all the 47-year-old wiring and replaced with a proper up-to-date setup so it all works as it should. Kinnison would like to take it to drag week soon and Street Car Super Nationals in Las Vegas this November, so he wants to make sure it's in top shape.
"Unless someone offers me money I couldn't refuse for it, I'll drive it to go pick up ice cream and drop the kids off like always, and participate in local cars and coffees too," he said. "I'll also be helping my wife build up her 2013 ZL1 Camaro and find a project to work on with my son. Possibly another LS swap with him for his first car during high school."