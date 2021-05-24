Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Tuning Your Holley Carburetor

The last time we talked about carburetors, we focused on getting the idle mixture and speed in line. But that’s not all that a carb requires of its owner. Having your idle in line doesn’t mean the car’s going to run right when you take it for a ride. Simply jamming the throttle won’t exactly make things better, either. Just because a carburetor is designed to supply more air and fuel at wide-open throttle (WOT) doesn’t mean you’re getting the correct mixture.

That’s why The Drive’s top tinkerers are back at it. This time around, we’re going to talk about how to tune a carburetor so that you get more out of it than a good-sounding idle. Carburetor Tuning Basics Estimated Time Needed: 1-3 Hours Skill Level: Advanced Vehicle System: Fuel Delivery What Is Tuning a Carburetor? Many people conclude that a carburetor simply dumps air and fuel into the engine when you depress the accelerator. That’s fair to say in general terms, but plenty of science goes into the operation. Carburetor designers understand that an engine does not operate solely at WOT or at idle. They know that part-throttle driving conditions exist. And even at wide-open throttle, maintaining a proper air-to-fuel ratio (AFR) is incredibly important. Therefore, different parts are used to control that mixture in any of those situations. Not only that, but the relationship of the mechanical connections also comes into play. Something like dealing with that nasty stumble off idle is addressed by making physical adjustments to the accelerator pump circuit. And that’s what tuning a carburetor is. You’re making sure the right parts are used to maintain your AFR throughout the revolutions-per-minute (RPM) range and that all adjustments are correct. In the case of our Holley four-barrel guinea pigs, we’ll be talking about jetting, power valves, discharge nozzles, accelerator-pump settings, and even those vacuum secondaries. There are advanced tuning techniques you may also want to consider, but don’t just assume you need them. Instead, cover your bases with the basic tuning tricks to find out whether you need to take a more serious approach. Besides, many of the unmentioned modifications, such as drilling the throttle plates and metering blocks, are irreversible and warrant full-length discussions to fully understand. Long story short, we’re diving a little deeper into curing your run condition and lack of power off the hop without going to extremes. Before we get going, we should mention that we aren’t taking a super-advanced approach. Like many of you, we don’t have a dyno or track at our disposal. So, we’re talking about how the average mechanics can dial in their carbs for some performance improvements. Carburetor Tuning Safety Tuning your carburetor entails more than simply sitting in the driveway, swapping parts, and revving the engine. You won't truly know how they impact your engine's performance until it's under full load. That means you'll need to do some test driving to see what works and what doesn't. If you're just dialing in the performance for street use, a quick cruise around the block should be enough to get by. The use of a dyno would certainly help in this case, but the usually expensive sessions aren't warranted. Tuning the carb for WOT is a different story, as you'll want a dyno or drag strip to get into the science of things. No matter the extent of your driving, however, make sure that you practice proper safety any time you get behind the wheel. Beyond that, swapping many of these parts requires you to work under the hood. There will be plenty of spilled fuel and a running engine. These are the reasons you need to keep these tips in mind: It's a roadway, not a speedway. Not to sound like the troublesome neighbor yelling at you to slow down, but we need to reinforce the fact that you don't want to go flying through the neighborhood to tune your carb. It might be a buzzkill, but keep the kids in mind.

The engine will be running for some of the tuning, so be mindful of your finger placement if you want to keep them. And don't forget about those pesky headers. It’s not likely that you’ll go touching anything on the exhaust system while tuning a carb, but it can happen — especially when small parts fall into the engine bay. Contain your fuel. Swapping jets and power valves requires you to open up the fuel bowls on your Holley. Make sure to place a rag underneath the carb to keep leaked gas from causing problems.

Swapping jets and power valves requires you to open up the fuel bowls on your Holley. Make sure to place a rag underneath the carb to keep leaked gas from causing problems. Don't take any chances, always wear protection. You didn't think we'd let you sneak off without mentioning safety glasses and gloves, did you? Of course, we all break the rules from time to time, but we can sustain a few burns and get all teary-eyed when we do. Everything You’ll Need To Tune Your Carburetor Tuning your carburetor requires the proper parts even more than the correct tools. In fact, you can use little more than basic hand tools to get the job done. Still, having the proper tools prevents damaging the parts, and some will even make the process easier by eliminating the guesswork. Below you will find a comprehensive list of the parts and tools you’ll need to tune your Holley carb. Items such as jets, power valves, and discharge nozzles all vary in size, so make sure you gather the appropriate ones for your carburetor. To do so, look at the numbers on each of these parts as they exist in your carburetor. This will help you to determine which sizes you need to be looking for while you shop. Something like a Holley carburetor-repair kit does help, but you’ll see why double-checking your sizes is essential. Tools Wrenches

Screwdrivers

Needle-nose pliers

Adjustable wrench

Feeler gauges

Holley jet removal tool (Optional)

Vacuum gauge (Optional)

AFR gauge (Optional) Parts Holley jets

Power valves

Holley discharge nozzles

Accelerator pump arm cam

Holley small-parts kit (includes jets, power valves, discharge nozzles, pump arm cams, and gaskets)

Holley vacuum secondary diaphragm spring kit

Adjustable vacuum secondary diaphragm (Optional) Organizing your tools and gear so everything is easily reachable will save precious minutes waiting for your child or four-legged helper to bring you the sandpaper or blowtorch. (You won't need a blowtorch for this job. Please don’t have your kid hand you a blowtorch—Ed.) You’ll also need a flat workspace, such as a garage floor, driveway, or street parking that’s also well-ventilated. Check your local laws to make sure you’re not violating any codes when using the street. We aren’t getting your ride out of the clink. Here’s How To Tune Your Holley Let’s do this! 1. Identify the Location of Your Adjustment Parts It’s worth building a mental roadmap before you get going. Take some time to look your carburetor over and familiarize yourself with the layout. Take a look at your accelerator pump arms, the vacuum canister, and adjustment screws to get an idea of how they work before you start probing. I know you can’t see what you’re tinkering with inside without taking it apart, but that’s why you have the internet. Reading through tutorials such as this and watching videos before you get started is a great way to prepare yourself for the task at hand. 2. Set Your Baseline Before you can get to dialing in that carb, make sure that you have your idle mixture and speed in line. You will need to come back and make adjustments after swapping the jets and so on, but start with a decent baseline.

Hank O'Hop Take note of your vacuum reading. Remember that you're shooting to achieve the highest vacuum reading possible when setting your idle adjustments.

3. Get the Right Power Valve in There After you dial in the idle, take note of the vacuum reading at idle. To read engine vacuum, tap into a manifold vacuum by connecting your vacuum gauge to an appropriate port. You may have a port for this on the manifold. If not, you can tap into the port on the base of your carburetor. Once the gauge is attached and the engine is running at the appropriate temperature, the gauge will give you an accurate reading of your manifold vacuum. With a manual transmission, that number from the vacuum gauge determines which power valve you need. If you have an automatic, have someone put the car in gear and jot down the number provided. To determine which power valve you need, measure the vacuum gauge and divide it by two. For example, if the reading shows 13 inches of mercury, you'll use a 6.5 power valve. What if you read something like 8.5 inches of mercury? Still divide it by two, then take that number and round up to the next-biggest size available. In this case, a 4.5 valve would be alright.

Hank O'Hop The 6.5 on the face of this power valve tells us it's good for an engine that pulls 13 inches of mercury at idle. We will need to drop down to a smaller power valve for our engine.

Hank O'Hop Adjust this screw until there is no play in the pump arm beneath it or until there is a .015-inch clearance between the screw and the arm.

4. Time To Tackle That Stumble Experiencing a stumble or hesitation in the engine off idle is nothing out of the ordinary. Thankfully, you might be able to cure it in a few minutes with some wrenches and a feeler gauge. The accelerator pump operating screw that contacts the accelerator pump arm is adjustable. You want to make sure that the component is barely coming into contact with that spring or that there's only a .015-inch clearance between them.

Hank O'Hop Some carbs only have two positions while others have three. Our cam is in position two because we're running a 1,000-RPM idle.

5. Accommodate Your Idle Check out the accelerator pump cam that drives the lever. The operation screw can be placed in a few positions. The position of this cam determines how soon the accelerator pump activates. Position 1 brings the pump shot in sooner, while 2 and 3 delay it. Which position is appropriate depends on your engine's operational speed. Before moving any further, make sure the cam is set to the proper position.

Hank O'Hop On a double pumper, the discharger nozzle on the secondary side is the least of your worries. It's the one tucked beneath that choke plate that wants to ruin your life.

6. Squirter Selection If the stumble persists after adjusting the cam and screw or you still notice a lack of power off the line, you'll want to change the squirters. The stumble is caused by the engine going lean when you open the throttle blades, so you'll be going up a size. Changing the secondary size on a double pumper is pretty straightforward. It's the primary that requires a steady hand. Not only do you need to sneak past the choke with needle-nose pliers, but the gasket beneath it will fall down into the carb. You can use a rag to prevent this, but you'll probably still need to use picks to fish it out of there.

Hank O'Hop You can barely make out the number 35 stamped into the size of this squirter. We moved up to this from the factory 31 squirters due to a nasty stumble off idle.

Hank O'Hop Keep an assortment of jets for your carb to select between as you will need to make changes frequently.

7. What about the Jets? Jet selection is subject to variation because it's dependent on many factors. What works for one car might not work for another. So, you really need to know whether your car is running lean or rich before making any changes. Doing so is greatly aided by an AFR gauge, or a vacuum gauge that you run to the cabin of the car to monitor while you drive. The rest of us need to learn how to read plugs and determine whether we’re running rich or lean. If you’re rich, you need smaller jets, and if you're lean, you need bigger jets.

Hank O'Hop This is the vacuum canister that controls the secondaries on a vacuum-secondary carburetor. Changing the springs will work to bring the secondary circuit in sooner or later.