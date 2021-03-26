Carburetors Aren’t Rocket Science, Here’s How To Adjust One

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

According to EFI systems' marketing, carburetors are prone to cold start issues, poor fuel economy, and complicated upkeep. And while yes, they aren't as efficient as modern fuel management systems, they certainly aren't as bad as many make them out to be. A well-tuned carburetor can be every bit as streetable and enjoyable to drive as a car with a fuel injection system.

That isn't to say you won't need to learn your way around a carburetor, though. As the owner of a classic car, you will need to spend some time under the hood making adjustments to ensure the system is running right.

Don't worry. You don't need to be a rocket scientist to set a good baseline. Nor do you need to know the finer points of carburetor theory to keep your historic ride running. Plus, you're entering the ring with weighted gloves as The Drive’s crack team is ready to set you up with the knowledge you need to get that thing purring like a kitten.

Carburetor Basics

Estimated Time Needed: 30 minutes to one hour

Skill Level: Beginner/Intermediate

Vehicle System: Fuel Delivery

What Is Adjusting a Carburetor?

So, what exactly are we adjusting, and why are we adjusting it? To be frank, this article is all about making adjustments to your idle mixture and speed. The reason for this is because it's the one thing that most carburetors have in common. Even if they look different and handle wide-open throttle conditions in various manners, the majority rely on the same basic principles for adjusting idle running conditions—even the methods of making adjustments are very similar.

The primary goal of making these adjustments is to achieve the appropriate engine speed at idle while ensuring it runs as smoothly as possible. In doing so, you're establishing the proper fuel and air mixture at idle and setting an excellent baseline for further tuning.

Bear in mind that a carburetor supplies air and fuel to the engine differently at idle than it does at wide-open throttle. In short, separate systems and components come into play once you step on the gas pedal. They, too, will need dialing in. But before you get into that, you want to make sure that you have all of your idle adjustments in order as all systems come together to determine how the vehicle behaves in Park or Neutral and what it has to work with as you lean into it.

Your means of making these adjustments is with the external idle speed screw and idle mixture screws. Keep in mind the location of these screws will vary with each model of carburetor, so you’ll have to check your specific carb’s manual to find their exact location. For example, Holley Carburetors typically feature the idle mixture screws on the side of the metering block, while Rochester and Edelbrock's carburetors feature the idle mixture screws on the face of the carburetor.

The reason that you need to make adjustments is because the carburetor cannot. As temperature, altitude, and even the weather change, so does atmospheric pressure, meaning more or less air is available to the engine. Because the adjustments you make are analog, the amount of fuel going into the engine does not change with the atmosphere. So, you must adjust the carburetor to correct the engine's running condition at idle. Make sense?

Let’s get into it!