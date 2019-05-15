Best Fuel Stabilizers: Top Options for Storage and Protection

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Keeping your vehicle running at peak performance can be a difficult task. Luckily, there are lots of remedies and products that can help us along the way. Using a good-quality winter fuel stabilizer can keep your stored equipment protected while running stabilizer through your daily driver can help clean your fuel system. In this article, we'll give you our top picks for the best fuel stabilizer.

Best Fuel Stabilizer Overall: Star Tron Enzyme Fuel Treatment

Best Fuel Stabilizer Value: STA-BIL 22214 Fuel Stabilizer

Best Fuel Stabilizer Honorable Mention: Sea Foam RV SF-16 Liquid

Benefits of Fuel Stabilizer

Save fuel. If you're keeping a vehicle or any gas-powered equipment in storage, chances are there will still be some gas left in its motor. Instead of draining it or letting it sit and go bad, fuel stabilizer will keep your fuel fresh for the duration of storage.

If you're keeping a vehicle or any gas-powered equipment in storage, chances are there will still be some gas left in its motor. Instead of draining it or letting it sit and go bad, fuel stabilizer will keep your fuel fresh for the duration of storage. Eliminate cold starts. The first time you start an engine after it has been sitting can sometimes be a pain. This is because sitting idle isn’t good for your motor, but using fuel stabilizer will help your engine and make that first start quick and easy.

The first time you start an engine after it has been sitting can sometimes be a pain. This is because sitting idle isn’t good for your motor, but using fuel stabilizer will help your engine and make that first start quick and easy. Clean your fuel system. No matter what type of fuel you use, there are going to be impurities that will build up in your fuel system. Using fuel stabilizer will clean out the impurities and protect your vehicle from corrosive condensation build-up.

No matter what type of fuel you use, there are going to be impurities that will build up in your fuel system. Using fuel stabilizer will clean out the impurities and protect your vehicle from corrosive condensation build-up. Performance. The build-up in your engine causes your motor to work harder to run. This hinders your engine's abilities and takes away from its performance and fuel economy. Cleaning your fuel system will ensure your engine runs better, boosting performance fuel economy

Types of Fuel Stabilizer

Storage

While every fuel stabilizer has the same primary goal in mind, each one is formulated differently for specific areas of protection. Fuel stabilizer is used to keep fuel fresh while sitting in storage, and storage-based formulas have longevity in mind. These formulas are specially designed to keep fuel fresh for as long as possible, with many claiming up to two years of protection.

Performance

Performance-based fuel stabilizer is still great for keeping fuel fresh. However, they tend to keep fuel clean for less than 24 months. Instead, they are formulated to get the best performance and efficiency out of your vehicle by breaking down build-up from fuel impurities.

Top Brands

Sta-Bil

Sta-Bil is a popular brand owned by Gold Eagle Co. The company, founded in 1932, has been an industry pioneer in producing aftermarket fluids and additives. This Chicago-based business markets over 100 branded products, including Sta-Bil fuel stabilizers specialized for performance, marine, and diesel uses.

Marvel Mystery

This Chicago-based company got its start in 1923. The founder, Burt Pierce, made a name for his company by producing parts for the vehicles used during World War I. Later, issues with carbureted vehicles like clogged fuel systems grew, and products like Marvel Mystery Oil MM12R were born.

Starbrite

This company is behind the top-rated Star Tron Enzyme Fuel Treatment. Starbrite got its start in 1973 as an auto polish company. In the 80s, the company expanded its line to include the boat care and appearance market. Today, it makes treatments and additives for a vehicle, aircraft, home care, aviation, lawn mowers, motorsports, and motorcycle markets.

Sea Foam

In the 1930s, Fred Fandrei wanted to keep his boat from having fuel-related issues. As a petroleum salesman, he managed to create a formula that kept fuel from going bad and helped his motor run smoothly. Since becoming an official product in 1942, Sea Foam RV SF-16 Liquid has become a favorite choice among mechanics and car enthusiasts.

Fuel Stabilizer Pricing

Under $20: For the most part, the fuel stabilizers that you can find under $20 are small containers. These 8- and 16-ounce containers are good for smaller gas-powered equipment like lawn mowers and snow blowers.

For the most part, the fuel stabilizers that you can find under $20 are small containers. These 8- and 16-ounce containers are good for smaller gas-powered equipment like lawn mowers and snow blowers. Over $20: At this price range, you’ll mostly find full gallons of the top-rated fuel stabilizers. Some companies offer packs of 16- or 32-ounce containers instead of full gallons for easier storage.

Key Features

Ease of Use

The idea behind using fuel stabilizer is to give you peace of mind when your gas-powered vehicle is sitting untouched for prolonged periods of time. So one of the most important features of a fuel additive is how easy it is to use. This applies to the container design and how easy it is to measure out the correct amounts for peak protection.

Compatibility

Using fuel stabilizer isn't going to help you much if the additive you use does not work with your type of fuel. There are differently formulated products for gasoline, diesel, and ethanol blends. Each product will tell you exactly what kind of fuel they should be used with and how much needs to be used per gallon.

Other Considerations

Winter Formula: Gas motors are more vulnerable to carbon deposits in colder climates. Storing fuel during the winter has its own setbacks, so you need the best fuel stabilizer for winter storage. Winter-formulated additives will further protect your vehicles and snow blowers from corrosion and build up.

Gas motors are more vulnerable to carbon deposits in colder climates. Storing fuel during the winter has its own setbacks, so you need the best fuel stabilizer for winter storage. Winter-formulated additives will further protect your vehicles and snow blowers from corrosion and build up. Length of Time: If you need to keep your fuel fresh for a certain amount of time, then you'd better know how long certain additives last. The best fuel stabilizers are rated for 24 months of protection, so if you're storing fuel for nearly two years, you'll need one of the longest-lasting stabilizers. If you aren't storing your product for too long, then other factors can take priority over longevity.

Best Fuel Stabilizer Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Fuel Stabilizer Overall: Star Tron Enzyme Fuel Treatment