The Dodge Factory Warranty Ins and Outs You Should Know

If you're buying a new Dodge, it doesn't hurt to know exactly what the attached warranty brings to the table.

Dodge may have gone all-in on rugged, muscular themes, but that doesn't mean it's vehicles don't deserve protection. Thankfully, all new Dodge vehicles come standard with a factory warranty that offers coverage from unexpected issues that arise during the lifespan of the policy. While it's not the longest bumper-to-bumper/powertrain warranty available from a major manufacturer, it does have a lot to offer in terms of what your Dodge is protected from.

Warranty Explained

The bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are offered through Mopar, the customer care portion of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Considering Dodge is under the Chrysler umbrella, it's no surprise that the warranties offered are the same for other Chrysler products such as Jeep and Ram.

For the most part, the bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are fairly standard in their coverage periods and inclusion lists.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

The basic limited warranty coverage protects a new Dodge vehicle for up to three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. It is a comprehensive warranty, which is meant to cover nearly everything from the body to the electrical systems. In fact, virtually the only thing not covered by the warranty is a set of tires.

It's not all that different from any other factory limited warranties in that construction and design defects are covered. That means general wear and tear, accidents, and modifications are left out, limiting the scope of the coverage compared to most extended and third-party warranty provider's (such as Endurance) options.

Towing to a Chrysler-owned dealership is also covered.

Powertrain Coverage

The 60,000-mile powertrain limited warranty is more standard in its offerings, covering most of the engine and transmission components for five years. Specifically, you will get coverage for engine parts (internal parts, oil and water pumps, etc.), transmission parts (case, torque converter, sensors, etc.), and the drive system (front-, rear-, or all-wheel drive).

The warranty is also transferable through its lifespan. Towing is also offered with this coverage.

Additional Coverage

The standard added perk of the Dodge factory warranty is a five-year, 60,000-mile roadside assistance service. Within these limits, the roadside assistant will cover you 24/7, including weekends and holidays. The service covers most roadside emergencies, including flat tires, jump-starts, and gasoline engine, transmission, or drive issues.

Outside of the roadside assistance, there isn’t much else in terms of added perks or coverage. New vehicles from California are covered by a California emissions standard warranty to comply with the state’s anti-smog standards. For an added cost, you can also purchase the Mopar Vehicle Protection that provides services guaranteed to be done by certified technicians with OEM parts. In some cases, you can also find a lifetime warranty on some vehicles.

What We Like

The highlight of Dodge’s factory warranty offerings is how comprehensive they are. While new vehicles aren’t too susceptible to major issues for the first few years of driving, the coverage offers extra peace of mind when it comes to possible or common defects any new vehicle might have. The warranty being transferable makes a quick resale more attractive.

It's also worth pointing out that the overlapping coverage between the two warranties also extends the usefulness of the Dodge coverage once the limited warranty expires. In addition to the powertrain components, both warranties also cover limited towing. Also, the added types of perks you can enjoy straight from the factory are useful. Roadside assistance, for example, in combination with the towing assistance, makes it easier to deal with issues that may happen during a road trip.

What We Don’t Like

The main issue we found with the Dodge factory warranty is one that is shared by nearly all factory warranties: its limitations. The limited warranty is comprehensive in the parts it covers, but the circumstances under which it covers them are pretty strict. The list of condition exclusions includes:

Major modifications

Periodic maintenance costs

Coverage of the cost of all parts

Weather damage

Accidents

General wear and tear

Even so, the bumper-to-bumper warranty matches the majority of other factory warranties, which is a mixed blessing. It makes it easier to choose a Dodge vehicle based on the vehicle alone and not because of the warranty coverage. Unfortunately, this standard coverage period is still rather short in comparison to others, especially the mileage limitation that can easily be reached with a year or two of heavy driving. The roadside assistance limits are also fairly short compared to some competitor warranties.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Dodge vehicles:

Dodge Grand Caravan: Fuel level sending unit replacement ($555 to $651)

Dodge Intrepid: Head gasket replacement ($954 to $1,090)

Dodge Magnum: Coolant leak diagnosis ($44 to $56)

Dodge Stealth: Brake pad replacement ($317 to $336)

Dodge Viper: Control arm replacement ($6,388 to $6,437)

FAQs

You've got questions. The Drive has answers.

Q. Do new Dodge vehicles come with a factory warranty?

A. Yes, all new vehicles come with the bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties.

Q. Do used Dodge vehicles come with a factory warranty?

A. Typically, no. Most used vehicles are past the age or mileage limit. If the used vehicle still has the original factory warranty, however, it can be transferred to the new owner.

Q. Does the factory warranty transfer automatically to a new owner?

A. The new owner must apply for a transfer, and an authorized Dodge dealer must handle the transfer. There is usually an application fee, and the application must be sent in within 30 days of purchasing the used vehicle.

Q. Are extended warranties available from Dodge?

A. Yes, the basic limited extended warranty continues the factory warranty for another three years or 36,000 miles.

Q. How can I check my car’s warranty status?

A. You can call or visit any Dodge dealership to check the status. They will most likely need the vehicle’s VIN, which you can find on the vehicle.

Q. Is Dodge’s Warranty Worth It?

A. The Dodge factory warranty is a pretty good offering from the manufacturer for any new vehicle. The near-limitless coverage of the bumper-to-bumper warranty alone is something few other manufacturers offer.

Even though the coverage limits of both the bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are on the short side, the coverage is long enough to cover a new vehicle through the most common period for factory defects.

If you fancy a new Dodge, you can’t go wrong with the included factory warranty as well.

More Information

Here are a few more resources you can use:

