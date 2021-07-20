Things You Should Know About Bumper-to-Bumper Warranties

Entering our 7th season of /DRIVE on NBC Sports, and with millions of YouTube and Facebook followers, The Drive is a leading authority of all things automotive.

Car manufacturers love to make a big deal about the factory warranty you get with a new car purchase. In addition to the various deals and price cuts they may throw into the mix, many salesmen try to add the idea of a new manufacturer's warranty as a way to seal the deal. Does it cover your car? Sure. Is it really an extra perk that sweetens the deal? Not quite. In truth, factory limited warranties are standard from all major manufacturers. Regardless of how much you pay for a new vehicle, as long as it really is new, it will come with a new bumper-to-bumper warranty. So, it's something you can take advantage of if the opportunity actually comes up. You may find, however, a few myths about what a limited new car warranty is and isn't. We're going to dispel those myths.

What Is a Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty? Also known as a limited warranty, the term bumper-to-bumper is just a descriptive word for comprehensive coverage that often comes from the dealership. A true limited bumper-to-bumper car warranty will cover everything between the front and rear end of a vehicle for a certain period of time. On the surface, this makes a limited factory warranty fairly attractive. The fact that it automatically comes with a brand new vehicle is also appealing since it theoretically will save you money if issues arise with the vehicle. But, the reality of what a limited warranty entails is often disappointing. Yes, a limited warranty covers mostly every part of a vehicle. Yes, it automatically comes with a new vehicle. No, it won’t always save you money on repair work and routine maintenance. In fact, it will probably kick in less than you think, leaving you to pay out-of-pocket. Limited Warranty Limitations What does the “limited” part of a limited warranty actually mean? It means that the warranty doesn’t cover all of the parts in all instances that you may need a repair or replacement. In most cases, limited means really limited. A true factory limited warranty only kicks in when a specific defect arises that is the manufacturer's fault. Say you notice body panels flying off or your digital display flickering out of existence. If these issues are due to bad materials or workmanship, the factory warranty will apply. If they aren’t working because of an accident or normal wear and tear, you will be out of luck. This is what trips up or confuses many new vehicle owners. It’s easy to assume that the fancy, handy limited warranty will help reduce the cost of a normal oil change or brake inspection. Unfortunately, additional warranties are needed to get that kind of cost-saving coverage. So, it’s possible to save money on repairs and routine maintenance, a limited warranty just isn’t your best bet. Beyond the specific limits of a factory warranty, it’s important to learn about the particulars of your warranty. In general, these details include: Inclusions: These are the components that the bumper-to-bumper warranty covers. Most limited warranties have more inclusions than exclusions. Important part inclusions should have coverage for things like wiper blades, brake pads, and more.

These are the components that the bumper-to-bumper warranty covers. Most limited warranties have more inclusions than exclusions. Important part inclusions should have coverage for things like wiper blades, brake pads, and more. Exclusions: These are the things not covered by the limited warranty. Many limited warranties only have an exclusion list to save time since they are fairly comprehensive in the warranty coverage.

These are the things not covered by the limited warranty. Many limited warranties only have an exclusion list to save time since they are fairly comprehensive in the warranty coverage. Coverage Term: No factory warranty lasts forever. Limited warranties tend to be the shortest, in fact. All warranties are limited by time (years or months) and distance (mileage). A five-year, 60,000-mile warranty, for example, will end whenever the car is five years old or hits the 60,000-mile mark. Three-year warranty limits are more common. These terms should be in the service contract.

Other Alternatives to Limited Warranties Factory warranties of any kind, including limited and powertrain warranties, don’t present much of a dilemma of whether you should have one or not. If you have a new car, you have a new warranty. The real dilemma is whether or not you should stick with the factory warranty alone. There are a couple of options you can add to the factory warranty or even buy once the warranty expires: Third-Party Extended Warranty: Normally, a factory extended warranty is nothing more than an extension of the regular factory warranty. The limits and coverage terms of the original apply to the new one as well. Third-party providers, like Endurance, however, generally offer their own set of coverages and extra perks, meaning you can get much more by going away from the manufacturer.

Normally, a factory extended warranty is nothing more than an extension of the regular factory warranty. The limits and coverage terms of the original apply to the new one as well. Third-party providers, like Endurance, however, generally offer their own set of coverages and extra perks, meaning you can get much more by going away from the manufacturer. Auto Repair Insurance: This is a type of auto insurance that actually can cover certain repairs and services. Regular auto insurance is limited in service coverage, so the extra policy is necessary to get the cost savings up to a useful level. The choice of whether to just stay with the automaker warranty alone or add additional coverage should depend on your needs and vehicle. New cars can typically make do with the factory warranty if you are okay with paying for routine maintenance out-of-pocket and don't need much extra peace of mind. Older vehicles, however, may benefit from the extra coverage and perks (like roadside assistance).

