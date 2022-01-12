Audi Maintenance Costs to Expect as a New Owner

Uproar.car will cover your car for less, protecting you against expensive repairs from bumper to bumper. With a focus on customer care and no middleman to complicate repairs and claims, you’ll get easy coverage you can actually use. The plan even pays for itself. Uproar.car’s warranty coverage gives you exclusive access to discounts, auto concierge service, and a 100 percent online claims process. With clear, upfront price quotes, you’ll know exactly what to expect when it comes to the cost. This coverage does not extend to some luxury vehicles, cars with more than 120,000 miles, and cars more than 10 years old.

Every mile you put on your odometer brings you one mile closer to a service or unexpected malfunction. If you don't service your vehicle at the recommended intervals or take care of small problems as they arise, you'll likely wind up with a hefty repair bill. Here's what you can expect when it comes time to service your Audi and what repairs you could pop up unexpectedly. We'll also share some advice on how to keep repair costs to a minimum.

German automaker, Audi, is one of the best-known luxury automotive brands in the world. It holds ranks with manufacturers like BMW, Mercedes, and Lexus and, as such, is expected to produce top-notch models. Although Audi isn't known for producing unreliable vehicles, its vehicles need to be well maintained. Even if you keep on top of all major and minor service intervals, however, unexpected issues can crop up.

What Makes a Reliable Brand?

Reliability depends on a host of variables, but the two biggest structural supports are the development and manufacturing of a vehicle. When auto manufacturers spend time and money developing a car and its manufacturing line, a car tends to last longer. Hastily designed, poorly manufactured, and cheaply constructed materials will all reduce a car’s longevity and reliability.

There’s also a work ethic variable that cannot be ignored. Honda and Toyota’s cultures of reliability over all embody that ethic and have thus kept each company’s legendary reliability in the minds of consumers for decades. Lexus spent 15 years creating the perfect paint, for instance. Add longer-than-normal warranties and good customer service, and it’s easy to see why these Japanese companies have enjoyed their strong standings for so long.

Yet, once a car leaves the dealership lot, outside factors impact a car’s durability.

What Impacts a Car’s Reliability

The short answer is you. The longer answer is a car’s reliability and longevity are inextricably tied to how you take care of your vehicle, your maintenance schedule, your conservative or brash driving habits, and whether or not you live in climates where extreme weather could affect the car’s construction.

Preemptive maintenance such as regular oil changes, fluid flushes, tire rotation, and fuel system cleaners along with keeping the exterior and underside of your car clean will increase the life expectancy of your car. Keeping it out of the harsh desert or tropical sun as well as away from the rust-inducing salted roadways of winter will also extend its life.

Also, keeping the Mario Andretti driving antics to a minimum will keep your brakes, engine, tires, and chassis happy for far longer than pretending that every trip to the grocery store is the Indy 500.

Important Routine Maintenance

A well-maintained vehicle will last much longer without significant issues arising. Depending on your level of mechanical experience and tools at your disposal, you'll be able to perform some of your Audi's service requirements in your own garage. The most important task is maintaining a routine service schedule, especially for parts that wear out more quickly than others.

Despite the luxury status of an Audi, it goes through consumables just like any other brand. These are the most common service tasks to perform on a regularly:

Oil changes: Engines need new oil every 5,000 to 10,000 miles or up to 15,000 miles if your engine uses fully synthetic oil. But always keep an eye on your vehicle's engine oil warning light, so you know when it's time to change it. The oil helps to lubricate the internal parts, extending the life of engine components.

Brake checks: Brakes are a common wear item, which should be checked periodically. Manufacturers recommend that you replace your brake pads every 20,000-60,000 miles. Ideally, you would have your brakes inspected every six months or when you get your tires rotated.

Tire rotations: Tires wear out over time. The tread is the first thing to go, potentially creating a dangerous driving situation. Rotating your tires isn't necessary but can help lengthen their lifespan. It's recommended that you rotate your tires every 7,500 miles or six months, whichever comes first.

Battery check: Batteries usually last around three to five years but eventually will need to be replaced. Keep an eye out for these signs that indicate your battery is dying and replace it as soon as possible.

Maintenance Costs

Audi is a higher-end automaker, and as with most of its competitors, keeping it in good condition isn't cheap. In fact, the brand is consistently ranked near the top of automakers in terms of the most expensive cars to maintain.

The total maintenance costs of the average Audi over a 10-year period is $12,400. For reference, mainstream brands like Toyota, Ford, and Honda average $5,500, $9,100, and $7,200 respectively over a 10-year period.

Generally, if a car is well maintained throughout its life, maintenance costs are lower since issues are addressed ahead of time. The following is a list of the most common parts you'll need to replace and how much they cost including labor:

Oil change: $50 to $90

Brake pad replacement: $115-270 per axel

Battery replacement: $200 to $300

Air filter: $90 to $130

Tires: $150 to $350 per tire

Common Unexpected Issues

Audi is a brand that commands a certain level of credibility and respect, which can lead some to assume that nothing will go wrong with it. All cars have issues, especially as they age. Audi falls somewhere in the middle of the automaker pack in terms of reliability. It tends to rank high with new vehicle dependability (vehicles less than three years old), which is good news for the basic factory warranty coverage period.

Over time, an Audi may begin to develop problems such as:

Check engine light issues

Electronic failures

Oil leaks

ABS light issues

Rainwater in the interior

Component overheating

Different models experience different issues, so the specific problems your vehicle may face will depend on the design, driving history, and general maintenance.

Repair Costs

Audi has a decent history of dependability, but all cars will eventually experience enough wear and tear to cause an issue that warrants repair. In general, Audi repair costs average out to be $1,011 per year (versus the average of $631). Most repairs take more time to do than regular maintenance tasks, especially if the exact problem is unknown at the start. The average mechanic, for example, may only be able to start with the symptoms of a problem.

To fix the issue, time will be spent searching and diagnosing the cause before a repair can even begin. The more time a mechanic takes to find the problem, the more money you'll spend.

This list of common repair costs for the average Audi is far from exhaustive, but it will give you an idea of the wide range of expenses an Audi car may have. For example, common repair costs include:

Electrical issues: $130 to $1,000

Oil leak: $135 to $260

Water pump replacement: $900

Tie rod replacement: $613 to $839

Air bag crash sensor replacement: $540 to $558

Wheel speed sensor replacement: $561 to $984

Apart from labor, the only other contributing factor to the cost of a repair is the parts themselves. Some parts are relatively inexpensive, but on high-end vehicles, you'll often find expensive electrical components, which significantly increase the cost of repairs.