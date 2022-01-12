Carvana also offers a generous seven-day testing program to determine if you want to keep the car or return it. If you decide to keep your Carvana vehicle, you may also be considering purchasing an extended warranty protection plan through them. Whether it's worth it is what we're laying out for you here.

We're all familiar with the convenience of buying a car through Carvana. The revolutionary concept allows you to purchase vehicles online and have them either delivered to your door or ready pick-up at one of Carvana’s vending machines located in various cities across the country.

Carvana Warranty Explained

The CarvanaCare extended warranty is one of the most straightforward extended warranty plans on the market, mirroring the spirit of the company's car-selling services. There is no need to choose between bumper-to-bumper or powertrain coverage because the company only offers one coverage option with choices as to how long your plan will last.

For example, when you get a quote for your vehicle, Carvana might offer you the choice between 48 or 60 months of coverage and 60,000 or 90,000 miles of coverage. The offerings seem to be based on the make, model, age, and mileage of the vehicle and will be greater the newer your car is. You may only be offered the choice between 24 or 48 months, but there are some situations with only a single option. Some vehicles won’t be eligible for a CarvanaCare extended warranty at all.

Extended warranty coverage is quite comprehensive through Carvana. Its plans cover most parts of your car, including your engine, transmission and transfer case, fuel system, ignition system, heating and air conditioning, steering, cooling system, suspension, brake system, electrical system, exhaust, and emissions, front- and rear-wheel drive, and electric and hybrid coverage.

As for deductibles, they are some of the lowest on the market, typically ranging from zero to $50. All repairs need to be handled by approved ASE-certified mechanics or a manufacturer dealer.

All CarvanaCare extended warranties include free 24/7 roadside assistance. These services include towing, jump-starts, tire assistance, locksmith assistance, and emergency gas and fluids. It does not include trip interruption protection or rental-car reimbursement.

Cost of a CarvanaCare Extended Warranty

Carvana doesn’t disclose the cost of its extended warranty online. The only way to find out is to get a direct quote from them. The cost can vary greatly based on the vehicle’s make, model, age, and mileage, but expect to pay anywhere from $500 to $2,800 for your coverage in most cases. Here are some examples of direct quotes from Carvana:

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Truck

Mileage: 2,500

Coverage mileage: 60,000 or 90,000 miles

Coverage duration: 48 or 60 months

Mileage: 2,500 Coverage mileage: 60,000 or 90,000 miles Coverage duration: 48 or 60 months Warranty cost: $1,200 or $1,500 2015 Honda Fit

Mileage: 39,000

Coverage mileage: 60,000 or 90,000 miles

Coverage duration: 24 or 48 months

Mileage: 39,000 Coverage mileage: 60,000 or 90,000 miles Coverage duration: 24 or 48 months Warranty cost: $1,150 or $1,550 2016 Hyundai Tucson

Mileage: 28,000

Coverage mileage: 90,000 or 100,000 miles

Coverage duration: 48 or 60 months

Warranty cost: $1,550 or $1,850

Things We Like

The CarvanaCare extended warranty is one of the most comprehensive and competitive warranties we’ve seen, and it offers a large number of covered parts and systems with very few exclusions. We like that the deductible is one of the lowest we've come across. The low out-of-pocket expenses make it an excellent option for customers who may be on tight budgets. A maximum deductible of $50 is almost unheard of in the warranty industry.

When something breaks, you have plenty of options for repair facilities and aren’t forced to deal exclusively with a dealership as you are with many extended warranty contracts. Any ASE-certified and approved mechanic will do, so if you have a favorite auto shop, chances are high that you'll be able to use them for your repair work.

We also like the ease of cancellation of your warranty if you sell your vehicle or decide to go a different route.

Things We Don’t Like

Your time to purchase the CarvanaCare extended warranty is limited and must be decided upon before taking delivery of your vehicle. This is a little pushy, Carvana. Their coverage durations are also quite short when compared to some other extended warranty providers.

There are no free quotes or sample contracts online for you to browse to help you decide. You can’t even gauge coverage as far as mileage, months, and cost without getting a solid quote from the company. Another drawback is that your vehicle might not be eligible for extended warranty coverage at all, based on the somewhat cloudy requirements set forth by Carvana.

Carvana offers you the option of rolling your CarvanaCare extended warranty into the total financing of your vehicle as part of your regular monthly payment. While this might seem like a great budget-friendly option, you might not want to pay additional interest fees on your extended warranty, especially when they will raise your monthly payment and increase the overall cost of the extended warranty.

FAQs

You've got questions. The Drive has answers.

Q. Can you cancel a Carvana warranty?

A: Yes, you can cancel your CarvanaCare extended warranty any time by calling the plan’s administrator, Silver Rock, at (866) 628-3905. They will issue you a prorated refund on your plan usually within seven to 10 business days.

Q. Does Carvana offer a good warranty?

A. Considering the high level of covered parts and systems and the low cost of the plan and the deductible, we feel that CarvanaCare is one of the better extended warranty offerings on the market. And it's budget friendly.

Q. Is it worth buying a Carvana auto extended warranty?

A. If you don’t want to or can’t afford to shell out hundreds of dollars for a major repair on your vehicle, the CarvanaCare extended warranty is worth the dough. If you’re purchasing a car that is known for being costly to repair, such as a BMW, Audi, or Mercedes, a comprehensive warranty from Carvana can save you thousands of dollars in the long run.

Q. What does a Carvana extended auto warranty cover?

A. The CarvanaCare extended warranty covers your engine, transmission and transfer case, fuel system, ignition system, heating, and air conditioning, steering, cooling system, suspension, brake system, electrical system, exhaust and emissions, front- and rear-wheel drive, and electric and hybrid coverage. And it comes with roadside assistance.

Q. How much does a Carvana warranty cost?

A. Based on your vehicle’s make, model, age, and mileage, you can expect to pay between $500 and $2,800 for a CarvanaCare extended warranty, depending on the amount of coverage you choose.

Q. Does Carvana provide good customer experience?

A. Sadly, Carvana does not get great reviews online for providing a great customer service experience. They have a pretty dreadful 1.4/5 rating on the Better Business Bureau’s website. That being said, you won’t be dealing with Carvana when it comes to issues or claims with the CarvanaCare extended warranty program. You’ll be dealing with the plan’s administrator, SilverRock. Don’t get too excited, though. They have an even worse 1.2/5 rating by the Better Business Bureau.

Q. Is Warranty Policy From Carvana Worth It?

A. Overall, the CarvanaCare extended warranty appears to be one of the better extended warranty plans on the market. They claim to cover more than 7,500 vehicle components for a very budget-friendly monthly payment of $20 to $80. Free roadside assistance is also a plus. Only you can truly determine if an extended warranty from Carvana is worth it in the long-run.

This coverage does not extend to some luxury vehicles, cars with more than 120,000 miles, and cars more than 10 years old.