If your vehicle needs to be kept overnight for repairs or for a recall of a part covered in the comprehensive coverage, you will be reimbursed with $36 per day for five days. Besides that, you will get $75 for immediate destination assistance if you need quick transportation to your home address after a breakdown.

Should you experience a breakdown when you are more than 100 miles away from home, the warranty guarantees you reimbursement for any travel expenses that you may incur. This will be valued for up to $500 to cover meals, lodging, and a rental vehicle for up to three days.

Also, if your vehicle runs out of fuel, you can request fuel delivery and you can get up to two gallons of fuel at no extra charge. Customers only need to call the service number provided by the manufacturer to get the aforementioned complimentary services.

The 24-hour roadside assistance is an additional perk of the warranty, and it’s available in both the United States and Canada. The services include flat-tire changes on-site, lockout assistance, jump-start for a dead battery, and towing assistance even for non-warranty problems such as accidents.

Lincoln's CPO comprehensive coverage lasts for six years or 100,000 miles, and is effective from the start date of the original Lincoln New Vehicle Limited Warranty. It’s available for select pre-owned vehicles, and is designed to provide the driver with a worry-free driving experience by covering the costs of repairs and replacements of 1,000 components. Some of the basic parts covered include:

Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles under seven years old are backed with a comprehensive warranty covering bumper-to-bumper and powertrain components. It also includes 24-hour roadside assistance and a reimbursement package for travel expenses. Here’s a deeper look into the inclusions of the warranty.

You aren't alone. Warranties have many benefits that aren't always clear. If you're new to the industry, check out our Factory Warranty Guide that helps explain some key fundamentals.

Things Left Out of the Lincoln CPO Warranty

Before investing in a warranty, it can help to look at things from every angle, and that involves doing your homework on what’s not included in the coverage. The Lincoln CPO warranty doesn’t include coverage for wear and tear items, and any extra accessories that you may use to upgrade the look of your vehicle.

Wear and Tear

Just as with most CPO or factory warranties, the coverage doesn’t include replacements or repairs that are a result of normal wear and tear. Therefore, wear items such as upholstery, headlights, and tail lights aren’t included. Other than that, you won’t get a replacement for damages to the paint or trim.

Also, Lincoln considers fluids such as coolants, transmission, and brake fluids to be wear items and therefore doesn’t cover them. While Lincoln doesn’t offer a free maintenance schedule, you will get a fresh oil change, new windshield wiper blades, and a full tank upon delivery of your vehicle.

Add-On Accessories

The coverage doesn’t extend to any extra accessories added to your vehicle or replacement of factory accessories such as sound systems. This means that you have to cover your own costs for the repair or replacement of accessories such as trailer hitches, bed liners, seat covers, radar systems, and entertainment systems.

Perks of the Lincoln CPO Warranty

To help you keep up with your vehicle’s maintenance schedule, you will receive a complimentary maintenance booklet. It will provide an easy way of keeping track of routine maintenance services, including an oil change, tire rotation, and brake inspection. This way, your vehicle can always be in good condition so that its value is not affected when you need to resell it.

Roadside assistance is another great feature, and is available throughout the year, 24 hours a day. You also get reimbursed for the travel expenses you may incur if your vehicle breaks down when you are more than 100 miles away from home.

Should you sell your Lincoln CPO vehicle, the comprehensive coverage—including powertrain and bumper-to-bumper coverage—is fully transferable for the remainder of the period. This can help to boost the resale value of your car.

The 200-point inspection will give you peace of mind since you will have a guarantee that your vehicle is safe for the road. Also, it will offer deeper insight into the maintenance needs of your vehicle—you will get a maintenance report of the last time it got serviced, including details of the last oil change.

Ugly Things About the Lincoln CPO Warranty

Not all pre-owned Lincoln vehicles can benefit from this warranty. Certain conditions apply, including that the pre-owned vehicle must not be more than six years old or have more than 60,000 miles on the odometer.

Also, not every vehicle that’s less than seven years old will make the cut. Every vehicle has to pass a meticulous 200-point inspection by Lincoln’s factory-trained technicians. The inspection includes a road test, under-hood inspection, under-body inspection, general appearance inspection, vehicle diagnostics, and hybrid car components inspection.

Not to mention, the coverage is shorter than the CPO warranty plan offered by other vehicle manufacturers. It’s only limited to six years or 100,000 miles, which begins from the date the original owner took the Lincoln New Vehicle Limited Warranty.

Takeaway Value

There’s a lot to be desired when it comes to the Lincoln CPO warranty; it will help you keep your vehicle in good shape, and you will understand the maintenance needs of your vehicle for the first few years when you are not so familiar with it. Generally, it’s only wear and add-on items that are not covered, so you should take note of that so that you can make a well-informed buying decision.

FAQs

We have seen that the Lincoln CPO warranty is a comprehensive coverage with many added perks. However, we understand that you may still have a few more questions about Lincoln’s CPO warranty. This is why we have included some common questions on the topic, with their answers below.

Q. What does Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned mean?

A. Lincoln's vehicle can only be qualified to be a CPO vehicle if it has no more than 60,000 miles on the odometer and undergoes an exhaustive 200-point inspection. The inspection is done to determine if the vehicle has a history of flood, fire, or road accident damage. Only after it meets these strict criteria can it be certified.

Q. What is Lincoln's warranty?

A. Lincoln’s limited warranty is a coverage plan for new vehicles that runs for four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. It covers repair and replacement of defective components if it’s determined that the damage is a result of poor material or workmanship.

Q. Are batteries covered under Lincoln’s warranty?

A. No. It covers a battery jump-start, but not a complete replacement of a defective battery.