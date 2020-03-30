Mercedes’s CPO Warranty

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.

Warranty In-Depth

If you’re looking into a Certified Pre-Owned Mercedes-Benz, you’re probably wondering what extra benefits you’ll get over a regular pre-owned Mercedes with limited warranty coverage. The difference is that Certified Pre-Owned program vehicles purchased through a Mercedes-Benz dealer come with a fully comprehensive warranty with no mileage cap. This warranty takes effect after the expiration of the vehicle’s original four-year warranty. We’ll explain the bumper-to-bumper, comprehensive, and additional coverages to give you an idea of a CPO vehicle’s value.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

Certified Pre-Owned Mercedes vehicles come with a very comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranty. Once the vehicle has passed the mandatory 165-point inspection, nearly all the systems and components of the vehicle are covered by the bumper-to-bumper warranty. This will provide some peace of mind, as MB vehicles are often very complicated and come with the latest technologies.

Any of the systems that keep your vehicle running, turning, or stopping will be covered by the CPO warranty. This includes any driver assist systems, adaptive damping system, antilock braking systems, various electrical systems, and satellite radio as well as the HVAC system’s air conditioning and automatic climate control systems. If you have any issues with any of these systems, trained Mercedes-Benz technicians will diagnose the issue. If at that point it’s determined that a part is the cause of the issue, those technicians replace it with an OEM Mercedes part.

On top of the systems being covered, the exterior and interior of the vehicle are inspected prior to purchase. This is to verify they’re free from defects in craftsmanship or faulty parts. This includes seat belt assemblies, structural components, framework, and any issues related to a retractable top system, sunroof, or remote locking system.

Powertrain Coverage

During the 165-point inspection, Mercedes-Benz technicians take special care to verify that the powertrain is in proper working order. This includes the use of the most advanced diagnostic equipment and tools that may not be so readily available in a general repair shop or dealer.

Mercedes-Benz engines are often some of the most powerful and cutting-edge power plants on the road. That type of technology requires a litany of remote transmitters and electrical sensors to deliver information to advanced computer systems. All of these components, from electrical sensors and computers to the pistons and valves, will be warrantied under Mercedes-Benz’s CPO warranty.

Other drivetrain parts will be covered as well. Maybe even more advanced than the engines we discussed, Mercedes transmissions are tremendously complicated. The front and rear axles that belong to the all-wheel-drive 4matic systems are also covered. All of these components and any related issues will be covered under the powertrain warranty, which can save you a lot of money in repairs if something goes wrong.

Additional Coverage

Mercedes-Benz also includes some great features alongside their bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage. These additional programs include a 24/7 personal and roadside assistance program with trip interruption insurance and a vehicle-swap satisfaction guarantee.

If you should find yourself on the side of the road for any number of reasons, help is just a phone call away. By calling the phone number for Mercedes’s personal and roadside assistance, a service vehicle will respond to your location to help. This coverage includes jumpstarts, lockouts, flat tires, and mechanical breakdowns. Should your breakdown require you to pay for lodging, Mercedes-Benz will cover it under their trip interruption insurance.

There’s another feature of the MBCPO vehicle warranty that’s fairly unique to Mercedes. With their vehicle exchange privilege, if you’re not satisfied with your vehicle within the first seven days and 500 miles, you can return the vehicle and swap it for a vehicle of the same or greater value. This is a nice feature if you’re deciding between a car or SUV or if there are two colors that have caught your attention. If you decide you don’t like the vehicle you chose, head back and trade it for a similar or more expensive vehicle without an issue.