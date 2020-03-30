LAST UPDATED: March 30, 2020
Mercedes’s CPO Warranty
Get a grasp on what the Mercedes-Benz CPO program has to offer
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.Read more.
PUBLISHED ON March 30, 2020
Mercedes-Benz builds some of the most advanced and luxurious vehicles on the road today. The issue with building such incredible vehicles is that they’re often unobtainable for consumers with average incomes. One option for getting your hands on one is to purchase a Certified Pre-Owned Mercedes-Benz from a local dealership.
We’ll explain how the Mercedes CPO warranty works so you’ll understand its finer points before you head to a Mercedes-Benz dealership to test drive a GLE or CL63 AMG. We’ll go through the complete details of the comprehensive, bumper-to-bumper, and additional coverages you’ll enjoy as a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned vehicle owner.
Mercedes Warranty At-A-Glance
Pros
- MBCPO vehicles must pass a 165-point inspection before certification
- CPO warranty and remainder of the four-year new vehicle warranty are fully transferable to a new buyer
- 24/7 Personal and roadside assistance program included with CPO warranty
Cons
- Short coverage term
- Additional coverage must be purchased separately
- Maintenance and service plan is not included
Warranties by Endurance
Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.
Save $350 with coupon code: DRIVE350
CarShield — USA’s #1 Auto Protection Provider
CarShield pays claims directly to a US or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facility of your choice. Our contracts have low or no deductibles to prevent stress to your wallet at a critical time. Never worry about being stranded somewhere after a breakdown. All of our vehicle repair contracts include towing services to transport you and your vehicle to a safe repair facility.
Live in California? autopom! warranties specifically made to save you more.
autopom! is the warranty provider of choice for many California (only) residences struggling to find quality options in the state. The company’s line of insurance plans is great for saving money on services and repairs that come up unexpectedly.
Warranty In-Depth
If you’re looking into a Certified Pre-Owned Mercedes-Benz, you’re probably wondering what extra benefits you’ll get over a regular pre-owned Mercedes with limited warranty coverage. The difference is that Certified Pre-Owned program vehicles purchased through a Mercedes-Benz dealer come with a fully comprehensive warranty with no mileage cap. This warranty takes effect after the expiration of the vehicle’s original four-year warranty. We’ll explain the bumper-to-bumper, comprehensive, and additional coverages to give you an idea of a CPO vehicle’s value.
Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage
Certified Pre-Owned Mercedes vehicles come with a very comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranty. Once the vehicle has passed the mandatory 165-point inspection, nearly all the systems and components of the vehicle are covered by the bumper-to-bumper warranty. This will provide some peace of mind, as MB vehicles are often very complicated and come with the latest technologies.
Any of the systems that keep your vehicle running, turning, or stopping will be covered by the CPO warranty. This includes any driver assist systems, adaptive damping system, antilock braking systems, various electrical systems, and satellite radio as well as the HVAC system’s air conditioning and automatic climate control systems. If you have any issues with any of these systems, trained Mercedes-Benz technicians will diagnose the issue. If at that point it’s determined that a part is the cause of the issue, those technicians replace it with an OEM Mercedes part.
On top of the systems being covered, the exterior and interior of the vehicle are inspected prior to purchase. This is to verify they’re free from defects in craftsmanship or faulty parts. This includes seat belt assemblies, structural components, framework, and any issues related to a retractable top system, sunroof, or remote locking system.
Powertrain Coverage
During the 165-point inspection, Mercedes-Benz technicians take special care to verify that the powertrain is in proper working order. This includes the use of the most advanced diagnostic equipment and tools that may not be so readily available in a general repair shop or dealer.
Mercedes-Benz engines are often some of the most powerful and cutting-edge power plants on the road. That type of technology requires a litany of remote transmitters and electrical sensors to deliver information to advanced computer systems. All of these components, from electrical sensors and computers to the pistons and valves, will be warrantied under Mercedes-Benz’s CPO warranty.
Other drivetrain parts will be covered as well. Maybe even more advanced than the engines we discussed, Mercedes transmissions are tremendously complicated. The front and rear axles that belong to the all-wheel-drive 4matic systems are also covered. All of these components and any related issues will be covered under the powertrain warranty, which can save you a lot of money in repairs if something goes wrong.
Additional Coverage
Mercedes-Benz also includes some great features alongside their bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage. These additional programs include a 24/7 personal and roadside assistance program with trip interruption insurance and a vehicle-swap satisfaction guarantee.
If you should find yourself on the side of the road for any number of reasons, help is just a phone call away. By calling the phone number for Mercedes’s personal and roadside assistance, a service vehicle will respond to your location to help. This coverage includes jumpstarts, lockouts, flat tires, and mechanical breakdowns. Should your breakdown require you to pay for lodging, Mercedes-Benz will cover it under their trip interruption insurance.
There’s another feature of the MBCPO vehicle warranty that’s fairly unique to Mercedes. With their vehicle exchange privilege, if you’re not satisfied with your vehicle within the first seven days and 500 miles, you can return the vehicle and swap it for a vehicle of the same or greater value. This is a nice feature if you’re deciding between a car or SUV or if there are two colors that have caught your attention. If you decide you don’t like the vehicle you chose, head back and trade it for a similar or more expensive vehicle without an issue.
Feeling overwhelmed?
You aren't alone. Warranties have many benefits that aren't always clear. If you're new to the industry, check out our Factory Warranty Guide that helps explain some key fundamentals.
What We Like
Unlimited mileage warranties are becoming increasingly rare, and they can be a tremendous benefit for owners. Many people who purchase CPO luxury vehicles have long commutes. If you’re spending the money on a comfortable vehicle but burn the warranty mileage up right away, you may find yourself regretting your decision when an issue rears its head.
Any vehicle, regardless of the manufacturer, can have a freak issue out of nowhere. Sometimes, those issues will strand you on the side of the road without a clue about what to do. Mercedes’s 24/7 roadside assistance program is worth its weight in gold. If your vehicle requires tow service to a Mercedes-Benz dealer, it can be a hefty bill before repairs even start. Mercedes will cover it all under their CPO warranty.
There’s no deductible for repairs or issues under the MBCPO program. Even small deductibles on minor items of the vehicle can add up quickly, so Mercedes’s no-deductible warranty is a real value. Advanced luxury and performance vehicles can often be very difficult to diagnose, so paying a deductible for an on-going issue can be very frustrating. This isn’t something you’ll have to worry about with your Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned vehicle.
What We Don’t Like
If we didn’t address the elephant in the room, we’d be doing you a disservice. Mercedes-Benz’s Certified Pre-Owned warranty term is short. You’ll only get one additional year of coverage after the expiration of the Mercedes-Benz new vehicle limited warranty. Most of Mercedes’s competitors offer at least twice that coverage.
If you’d like to extend the length of your coverage, you have the option. The issue is that you’ll have to pay even more for the separate extended warranty coverage, and you need to purchase it when you buy your CPO vehicle. We’d like to see Mercedes-Benz save their customers some money by offering a longer term on the original CPO warranty before the customer purchases the extended warranty.
There’s one other issue with the Mercedes CPO warranty we’re not big fans of. The MBCPO limited warranty does not include a scheduled maintenance program. This means that any routine maintenance that needs to be performed will come out of the owner’s pocket. This includes oil and air filter changes, brake pad and wear of discs, and tire rotations. While this isn’t a complete deal-breaker, you should know that MB vehicle maintenance can be more expensive than on your average vehicle.
Common Repair Costs
Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Mercedes-Benz vehicles are:
- Mercedes-Benz GLE350: Cylinder head gasket replacement ($1,918-$3,180)
- Mercedes-Benz C300: Replacing seat heating assemblies ($661-$705)
- Mercedes-Benz E400: Alternator replacement ($1,460-$1,540)
FAQs
Now that you have a grip on the length of the term, mileage caps, and the components of the vehicles that are covered under the CPO warranty, you may have other questions that need answering. We’ve answered some of the most common questions people have had about the Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned vehicle program.
Q. Can I purchase an extended warranty for my Certified Pre-Owned vehicle?
A. You need to make the decision to purchase extended coverage when you purchase the CPO vehicle. After that point, you’ll have to pursue a warranty with a private company.
Q. Is the Certified Pre-Owned Mercedes warranty transferable if I decide to sell it?
A. Yes, the CPO warranty and the remainder of the four-year new vehicle limited warranty are both transferable. Just provide a copy of the Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned paperwork and service history.
Q. Can I still qualify for roadside assistance after the CPO term expires?
A. Mercedes offers something of a loyalty program on this. If your vehicle was purchased from a certified MB dealer prior to January 4, 2011, and you’re still the owner, then yes, you can qualify.
Is Mercedes’s CPO Warranty Worth It?
The answer to this question is largely relative, but we think it’s a good deal. If you’ve got your heart set on a newer Mercedes-Benz vehicle, want to save some money, and want some peace of mind, then this comprehensive, unlimited-mileage, no-deductible warranty is worth it. However, if you’re in the market for a vehicle that will be covered under a long-term warranty, you should look elsewhere.
More Information
Here are a few more resources you can use:
- Mercedes-Benz Website
- Mercedes-Benz Recalls
- 1-800-FOR-MERCEDES
Warranties by Endurance
Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.
Save $350 with coupon code: DRIVE350
CarShield — USA’s #1 Auto Protection Provider
CarShield pays claims directly to a US or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facility of your choice. Our contracts have low or no deductibles to prevent stress to your wallet at a critical time. Never worry about being stranded somewhere after a breakdown. All of our vehicle repair contracts include towing services to transport you and your vehicle to a safe repair facility.
Live in California? autopom! warranties specifically made to save you more.
autopom! is the warranty provider of choice for many California (only) residences struggling to find quality options in the state. The company’s line of insurance plans is great for saving money on services and repairs that come up unexpectedly.