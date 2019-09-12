Audi’s Factory Warranty

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

There are a few automakers that deviate from the standard factory warranty approach that includes the typical bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties for three years/36,000 miles and five years/60,000 miles respectively. Audi is one such company that actually changes things up a bit with its new cars for better peace of mind.

The result is a factory warranty that tosses out the traditional powertrain warranty and gives you a little bit more comprehensive coverage. Here’s what you get with the factory warranty.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 4 years/50,000 miles

: 4 years/50,000 miles Powertrain Coverage : Nothing separate (some models have separate drivetrain coverages)

: Nothing separate (some models have separate drivetrain coverages) Roadside Assistance : 4 years/unlimited miles

: 4 years/unlimited miles Anti-Perforation Coverage: 12 years/unlimited miles

Pros

Longer bumper-to-bumper coverage than most automakers

All vehicles are covered by the Audi Advantage Program for the first year. Some parts are covered longer for four years.

Comes with good roadside assistance

Cons

No dedicated powertrain warranty limits the length of drivetrain coverage

Drivetrain warranty coverage varies from model to model

Warranty In-Depth

Audi has a unique approach with its factory coverage. Instead of the typical bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverages, it offers just a comprehensive warranty that lasts a bit longer than other factory warranty options.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

The four-year/50,000-mile comprehensive coverage makes up the main bulk of the Audi factory warranty. Through this coverage, any issues related to defects caused by poor materials and workmanship will be fixed at an Audi-authorized garage or dealership, saving you money if things go wrong in the first few years of a car’s life.

The comprehensive coverage is meant for most parts that aren’t considered wear items on the vehicle. In other words, parts need to break down unexpectedly in order to be covered by the warranty. If the part wears by design, like tires and brakes, it will likely not be covered by the comprehensive warranty.

The other limitation of the comprehensive warranty is the scope of the coverage. Outside of factory defects, the warranty doesn’t kick in when damage or accidents occur to the vehicle. This means you’ll need extra coverage or auto repair insurance if you want to save some money on repairs for unexpected incidents.

Powertrain Coverage

The Audi warranty lacks a traditional powertrain warranty. Normally, this coverage includes all of the most important parts of a vehicle to keep it running: the engine, transmission, drivetrain, and small parts that put everything together.

Instead, the company relies on extended comprehensive coverage to achieve the same effect. In other words, you won’t be missing anything from the lack of a powertrain warranty. The parts such a warranty covers are included with the comprehensive warranty instead.

Additional Coverage

Audi throws in a few extra perks, more so than many automakers. For warranty coverage, you will find an emissions warranty that lasts for five years or 50,000 miles and a corrosion warranty that lasts for 12 years with no mileage limitation. These two warranties alone keep the vehicle compliant with emission rules and protected from premature rust issues.

The unique things Audi includes come from the Audi Advantage Program the company includes on all new vehicles. This program provides free factory-recommended maintenance and adjustments for the first year or 5,000 miles of the vehicle’s life. There is also extended coverage on certain parts for four years or 50,000 miles.

Finally, roadside assistance is included for free for the duration of the comprehensive coverage. This means the assistance will last for four years with no mileage limitation.

What We Like

Audi has a unique approach to its factory warranty that most automakers don’t take. Throwing out the traditional powertrain warranty and extending the comprehensive coverage means you get a little bit more coverage in the long run. Since minor parts that don’t make the vehicle run are just as likely to break as the important components, this approach can save you money in the long run.

The inclusion of the Audi Advantage Program is also a highlight of the warranty. Most other automakers leave maintenance costs in the hands of the customer, even if they are factory recommendations. While the program coverage is short, having all factory-recommended maintenance needs covered during that first year can help break a car in properly.

Finally, the usual perks other automakers tend to include are also here. Namely, the roadside assistance can come in handy when the unexpected occurs. The fact that there is no mileage limitation also means you can use the vehicle for extensive traveling without the roadside assistance running out.

What We Don’t Like

Compared to many of its competitors, there is a lot to like with Audi’s approach to the typical factory warranty. With that said, there is a hidden downside the company doesn’t mention: Your overall coverage is shorter than its competitors.

The comprehensive warranty is definitely longer than the industry standard, but the lack of a powertrain warranty means that the overall factory warranty is shorter. The industry standard for a powertrain warranty is five years or 60,000 miles, which tends to be long enough for the important components likely to break from a factory defect.

The lack of this standard coverage limits the protection the factory warranty provides during the first few years of life for the vehicle. While you enjoy longer comprehensive coverage, you will be looking at the need for an extended warranty sooner than other automaker’s factory warranties.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Audi vehicles:

Audi A4 Quattro: Catalytic converter replacement ($1221-$1290)

Audi A4: Valve cover gasket replacement ($189-$255)

Audi A4: Ignition coil, spark plug and spark plug wire replacement ($327-$425)

Audi A7 Quattro: Headlight bulb replacement ($295-$345)

Audi A8 Quattro: Thermostat replacement ($522-$640)

Audi TT Quattro: Catalytic converter replacement ($1601-$1665)

FAQs

Q. Are Audi vehicles expensive to repair?

A. In general, Audi vehicles are reliable, but the average costs of repairs do tend to be higher than other automakers. Because the brand makes some luxury vehicles, the costs naturally increase because of the parts the company uses in the luxury design.

Q. Why is there no powertrain warranty coverage?

A. There is no one particular reason Audi doesn’t include a dedicated powertrain warranty. The individual drivetrain warranties it includes on specific models does much of the same work, but the company relies on the comprehensive coverage to provide the most value for Audi drivers.

Q. Does the company offer any other warranties to Audi owners?

A. Yes. The company offers several Audi certified pre-owned (CPO) warranties, protection plans, service contracts, and other coverages depending on the specific vehicle and its model year, mileage, etc. Consult a local Audi dealership or service center for more information.

Is Audi’s Warranty Worth It?

Audi’s factory warranty has a couple of notable trade-offs, namely the shorter overall coverage in exchange for longer comprehensive coverage. But overall, this is a good warranty. The inclusion of added perks like roadside assistance and Audi’s Advantage Program is something you won’t find with too many other automakers.

If you fancy a new Audi or want to consider an automaker that has a good factory warranty, the coverage is worth a consideration.

