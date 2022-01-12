The automaker's four major brands are Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC, all of which have varying terms and conditions when it comes to the factory warranties they provide. If you’re in the market for a new GM vehicle, it’s a good idea to learn more about the warranty and what it will cover should a problem occur.

General Motors sells a variety of cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs that each come with a standard factory warranty. This protection is intended to cover your vehicle in case something fails within the lifespan of the warranty.

Uproar.car will cover your car for less, protecting you against expensive repairs from bumper to bumper. With a focus on customer care and no middleman to complicate repairs and claims, you’ll get easy coverage you can actually use. The plan even pays for itself. Uproar.car’s warranty coverage gives you exclusive access to discounts, auto concierge service, and a 100 percent online claims process. With clear, upfront price quotes, you’ll know exactly what to expect when it comes to the cost. This coverage does not extend to some luxury vehicles, cars with more than 120,000 miles, and cars more than 10 years old.

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with Endurance, ranked the top extended warranty provider by Consumer Advocates, Consumer Affairs, and Retirement Living.

CARCHEX has something for everyone. Have an old car? No problem. Live in California? Not an issue. CARCHEX 's plethora of warranty plans includes options for cars up to twenty years old with up to 250,000 miles, regardless of any existing or expired warranties. Click below or call 1-877-207-3304 for a free quote.

Warranty Explained

All four GM brands offer bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties. Cadillac and Buick's basic and powertrain warranties have similar duration periods, and both of them offer longer coverage periods than Chevrolet and GMC. The basic warranty is in place to provide fairly comprehensive coverage of the vehicle. Problems stemming from electrical to body issues fall under its protection.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

Buick and Cadillac’s bumper-to-bumper warranties cover repairs, including parts and labor, for defects in materials or workmanship up to four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. GMC and Chevy vehicles are warranted for repairs for three years or 36,000 miles.

GM’s warranties are comparable to other automakers’ factory limited warranties in their coverage of construction and design defects. Damage caused by improper installation, alteration, or striking objects; improper application; environmental damage; and other incidental or consequential damages are not included under this warranty. Neither Chevy nor GMC’s new vehicle limited warranties cover damage caused by a truck’s bedliner. This is because a drop-in bedliner will move under normal operation, which may naturally cause damage to the finish.

Powertrain Coverage

Buick and Cadillac provide warranty coverage to new vehicles for six years or 70,000 miles for repairs related to defects due to material or workmanship to the engine parts (internal parts, oil and water pumps, etc.), transmission parts (case, torque converter, sensors, etc.), and the drive system (front-, rear-, or all-wheel drive).

Chevrolet and GMC’s powertrain coverage is slightly shorter at five years or 60,000 miles. This is much less than some automakers that extend powertrain coverage up to 10 years. However, the 2500 and 3500 Series Heavy Duty pickups equipped with 6.6L Duramax turbo-diesel engines are covered for five years or 100,000 miles.

Additional Coverage

All four brands offer roadside assistance through their warranties. Buick and Cadillac’s roadside assistance programs cover six years or 70,000 miles, while Chevrolet and GMC's programs cover five years or 60,000 miles. Each provides 24-hour assistance for tire changes, battery jump-starts, towing to the nearest GM dealership, vehicle unlocking services, and emergency fuel delivery.

The body and sheet metal components of Cadillac vehicles are covered against rust and corrosion for four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. If the sheetmetal rusts through, the defect is covered for six years. Buicks have corrosion protection for three years or 36,000 miles for 2020 vehicles and four years or 50,000 miles for 2019 vehicles. GMC and Chevrolet provide corrosion protection for three years or 36,000 miles and rust-through protection for six years or 100,000 miles.

In addition, arrangements can be made for alternate transportation or reimbursement of expenses for repairs covered under warranty through GM's courtesy transportation program. This perk is available for five years or 100,000 miles through Cadillac, five years or 60,000 miles with GMC, and six years or 70,000 miles with Buick. Courtesy transportation for Chevrolet owners is also available.

The first maintenance visit during the first year or 12,000 miles is covered for all 2019 GM brand vehicles. This includes an oil and oil filter change, tire rotation, and vehicle inspection.

What We Like

The best thing about GM's limited warranties is that they're practically all inclusive. Cadillac and Buick stand out because their factory warranties are longer than the industry standard, despite GMC and Chevrolet following the norm. There is some peace of mind knowing that GM will cover most defects should they occur during the first few years and miles a vehicle is on the road.

The warranties on all Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles are transferable as well, which can be a selling point if you decide to unload your car or truck not long after you purchase it. GM brands also have extras such as roadside assistance, which can be very helpful if you break down and need assistance with a mechanical problem or towing and provide complimentary service on your first maintenance visits.

What We Don’t Like

As with any factory warranty, there are many issues that aren't covered. While GM’s basic warranties are comprehensive, they don't protect against damage caused by fire, theft, misuse of the vehicle, modifications, and environmental conditions. And while Cadillac and Buick warranties are longer than the industry standard, they do not provide the best all-around coverage available to consumers. Meanwhile, GMC and Chevrolet’s warranties are some of the shortest industry-wide.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with GM vehicles:

GMC Savana 2500: Fuel injector replacement ($1,283-$1,693)

Cadillac DeVille: Control arm replacement ($3,444-$3,488)

Chevrolet S10 Blazer Suspension ball joint replacement ($389-$680):

Buick Rendezvous: Valve cover gasket replacement ($238-$288)

FAQs

You've got questions. The Drive has answers.

Q. How long is GM’s factory warranty?

A. The standard factory bumper-to-bumper limited warranty on Chevrolet and GMC vehicles is three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. It is four years or 50,000 miles for Buick and Cadillac models.

Q. What is covered under a GM warranty?

A. It depends on whether it's a Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, or GMC. For example, all 2018-'19 GMC and Chevrolet vehicles come with a five-year or 60,000-mile powertrain limited warranty that covers the engine, transmission, transaxle, transfer case, and drive systems. Cadillac and Buick’s powertrain warranty lasts six years or 70,000 miles.

Q. What does a GM extended warranty cover?

A. The GM extended warranty is an extension of the existing factory bumper-to-bumper warranty. It extends the basic advantages of a true factory warranty for a few extra years and thousands of miles.

Q. Are GM’s Warranties Worth It?

A. The Buick and Cadillac factory warranties are better than Chevrolet and GMC because they offer longer periods of coverage, which is something that you should expect from luxury automobile manufacturers. Overall, all four brands have warranty lifespans that provide enough protection to take care of a new vehicle should it experience problems with workmanship or defects within a few years of service life. If you want a new GM vehicle, the included factory warranty should be adequate in the protection it provides.

Uproar.car — Around-the-Clock Coverage for Your Car

Uproar.car will cover your car for less, protecting you against expensive repairs from bumper to bumper. With a focus on customer care and no middleman to complicate repairs and claims, you’ll get easy coverage you can actually use. The plan even pays for itself. Uproar.car’s warranty coverage gives you exclusive access to discounts, auto concierge service, and a 100 percent online claims process. With clear, upfront price quotes, you’ll know exactly what to expect when it comes to the cost. This coverage does not extend to some luxury vehicles, cars with more than 120,000 miles, and cars more than 10 years old.