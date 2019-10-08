Best Car Microfiber Towels: Clean Your Car without Worry

Tips
- If possible, have an assortment of towel sizes on hand for different projects. The different sizes will come in handy for different parts of the vehicle.
- A high-quality microfiber towel will resist tearing or ripping after a few uses.
- Each towel manufacturer uses slightly different materials for their microfiber cloth surfaces, so test a few out before buying one to get a sense of how each one performs.
FAQ
Q. Why can't I use a regular towel to clean my vehicle?
A. Normal towels are too hard to use on delicate body panels. Using a microfiber towel, on the other hand, won't scratch the surface because the material is soft.
Q. How absorbent should a microfiber towel be?
A. There is no specific amount, but the towel should avoid just pushing the water around as you clean the surface.
Final Thoughts
For the best of the best (and a few extra towels), we recommend checking out the Polyte Microfiber Cleaning Towel.
Another great microfiber towel option is the SINLAND 720gsm Ultra Thick Plush Microfiber Car Cleaning Towels.