Best Car Microfiber Towels: Clean Your Car without Worry

These are the best microfiber towels that won't damage your vehicle's exterior

By Austin Fracchia
Austin FracchiaView Austin Fracchia's Articles

Getting a clean finish on a vehicle takes the right tools and cleaning solutions. While the right polish or wax is an important consideration, the right applicator will keep you from scratching the surface of the vehicle. Microfiber towels are a popular option for this since they are soft and absorbent enough to clean a vehicle without damaging the exterior. For the best microfiber towels for your vehicle, read on for our guide.

  • Best Overall
    Polyte Microfiber Cleaning Towel
    Summary
    One of the best multi-towel packs you can buy to add a whole supply of microfiber towels to your garage or home cleaning setup.
    Pros
    Large towel size makes it easy to clean up large spills or to cover a lot of surface area around a vehicle for waxing or polishing.
    Cons
    The quality of each towel in the pack varies. Some towels start to rip or otherwise degrade after a few uses. Others last a long time.
  • Best Value
    SINLAND 720gsm Ultra Thick Plush Microfiber Car Cleaning Towels
    Summary
    A pack of multi-colored microfiber car towels that offer a good balance between budget-friendly pricing and decent performance.
    Pros
    The surface is extremely soft and does a good job of resisting marking up the car's surface while polishing or waxing a vehicle.
    Cons
    The towels can come dirty, so a prewash may be required before using them for the first time.
  • Honorable Mention
    Chemical Guys MIC_1995 Woolly Mammoth Microfiber Dryer Towel
    Summary
    A premium microfiber towel from one of the top names in the car detailing industry.
    Pros
    High-quality materials and construction that absorbs and holds a lot of water while drying the exterior of a vehicle.
    Cons
    Lint can get left behind on the vehicle's exterior after some use. Some paint styles make it difficult to slide the towel across the surface quickly.

Tips

  • If possible, have an assortment of towel sizes on hand for different projects. The different sizes will come in handy for different parts of the vehicle.
  • A high-quality microfiber towel will resist tearing or ripping after a few uses. 
  • Each towel manufacturer uses slightly different materials for their microfiber cloth surfaces, so test a few out before buying one to get a sense of how each one performs. 

FAQ

Q. Why can't I use a regular towel to clean my vehicle?

A. Normal towels are too hard to use on delicate body panels. Using a microfiber towel, on the other hand, won't scratch the surface because the material is soft.

Q. How absorbent should a microfiber towel be?

A. There is no specific amount, but the towel should avoid just pushing the water around as you clean the surface.

Final Thoughts

For the best of the best (and a few extra towels), we recommend checking out the Polyte Microfiber Cleaning Towel.

Another great microfiber towel option is the SINLAND 720gsm Ultra Thick Plush Microfiber Car Cleaning Towels.

