Best Car Detailing Products: Top Picks for a Spotless Ride

Car detailing products and kits are an integral part of your maintenance routine. With constant exposure to the elements, a car's finish could rust, stain, and degrade over time with irreversible effects if not treated in time.

This all-purpose interior cleaner can be used on a variety of materials, including leather, fabric, vinyl, and cloth. You can also use it on the carpet and headliner.

This waterless wash and wax can be used anywhere. The spot-free formula includes a glossy wax barrier that lasts for weeks. It's safe for paint, glass, chrome, metal, and plastic trim.

This kit has a foam blaster that works with a standard water hose. It also comes with wax, detailer, glass cleaner, wheel and rim cleaner, a bucket, and towels, for a total of 16 items.

Benefits of Car Detailing Products

Keep your car clean. The best products for car detailing make your vehicle look shinier and easily remove dirt and dust, both inside and out. They're typically easy to use and don't take a lot of effort.

Protect the paint. You don't need to use professional car detailing products to take care of your vehicle's paint. Many detailing sprays and car waxes are widely available, affordable, and do a great job of providing a layer of protection, so your paint lasts longer.

Types of Car Detailing Products

There are many types of car detailing products, each specializing in an area of focus.

Car Shampoo/Cleaner

Car shampoos cut through caked-up grime and dirt like a knife through butter using highly concentrated formulas that use surfactants. Surfactants, also referred to as surface-active agents, use a chemical mix that traps dirt and suspends it above water, allowing for easier rinsing.

Of course, other ingredients are added to the mix, including fragrances and preservatives that work to preserve smell for a long time.

Sealant

Car paint sealants protect your car's paint using special polymers that bond to your vehicle's surface area, protecting against UV rays, sap, and acid rain. Too much exposure to UV rays can cause your car's paint job to oxidize and fade over time.

Wax

Like sealants, wax also helps protect your car's paint job by preserving the clear coat. Many corrosive substances can damage your clear coat and expose paint.

Wax also helps bring out your vehicle's color for a mirror-like shine and prevents water spots. Water spots are an immediate eyesore, even after a thorough wash.

At a minimum, look to wax your car at least twice a year. If exposed to extreme weather (rain and snow), then look to wax as many as four times a year.

Wheel Cleaner

Wheel cleaners are specially formulated products that are designed to remove brake dust, tar, mud, grime, and other debris caked up on your wheels over time. They work specific pH ranges to prevent lacquer from peeling.

For best results, wheel cleaners can be combined with sealing, wax, and clay bars to trap and collect all contaminants before an effective wheel to better protect the wheel's surface. This is especially effective with powder-coated wheels.

Interior Cleaner

Interior cleaners take all kinds of interior surfaces, such as dashboard vents, knobs, seats, and upholstery. Dashboard and trim cleaners focus on UV-ray protection to slow down fading and discoloration on hard plastics.

Others, like upholstery formulas, may consist of concentrated shampoo that uses biodegradable formulas to break down stains and odors at the molecule level. These also carry a dazzling array of different scenes, with the most common being citrus-based.

These days, interior cleaners are very imaginative. Some of the better-detailing products, such as Ultima's Interior Shampoo, use an antibacterial shield-based gel-like liquid instead of a liquid or foam base to cut stains off of leather.

Recommended Brands

For car detailing brands, we highly recommend the following, based on longevity, effectiveness, and the sheer volume of positive reviews.

Chemical Guys

One of the better-known brands, California-based Chemical Guysoffers a full suite of polishing and detailing products. One of its biggest claims to fame is its highly popular, 600K+ subscriber YouTube channel, which releases 3x weekly videos on best practices, product reviews, and more. Consider the Chemical Guys 7 Piece Wash & Shine Kit.

Meguiar's

Irvine, California-based Meguiar's has been in business for over 100 years. They have specialized in all types of automotive cleaning products, including sealants, waxes, shampoos, and rinse-less options. Our highest recommended Meguiar product is Meguiar's Ultimate Waterless Wash & Wax.

Mothers

Mothers is a highly reputable brand with more than 100 products to its name after the release of a 4-ounce can of Mag & Aluminum Polish. One of our favorite Mothers products is the Mothers California Gold Instant Detailer. This highly reviewed product does an exceptional job of lifting fingerprints, smudges, and other atrocities on your vehicle's paint.

Car Detailing Products Pricing

$10- $20: You can find a variety of all-purpose cleaners, polishes, sealants, degreasers, and waxes in this price range. Some may even include a microfiber towel, which is a nice extra.

Key Features

Versatility

Some car washing products are sold separately, while others come as part of a kit. You need to decide whether you want a one-size-fits-all approach or a specific detailing spray that works for a particular application. The downside with kits is that they may include products that you already own or don't need. However, if you buy products separately, you may end up spending more money.

Quality

Look for name-brand products with established reputations. All the picks in our buying guide are from companies that have been around for a long time and know how to create high-quality, long-lasting products. It also helps to read reviews to see what other people say about the quality of a product.

Ease of Use

While enthusiasts may not mind spending hours detailing their cars, the average driver doesn't typically want to waste an entire afternoon doing so. Look for products that are easy to use and don't require a lot of time to be effective. If, for example, a wash and wax product is simple to apply, you're more likely to use it.

Other Considerations

Cost. As we previously noted, car detailing products can range from a few bucks to more than $100, depending on what type of deep clean you want to do you on your vehicle. The good news is that the best budget car detailing products also does a good job of producing a nice, clean shine.

Best Car Detailing Products Reviews & Recommendations 2021