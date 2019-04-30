Best Aluminum Polishes: Make Your Wheels Shine and Stand Out

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Washing and cleaning your car is something every vehicle owner should do from time to time. Not only does it keep it looking new by removing dirt and debris, but there’s more to washing a car than using soap and water. Having a good aluminum polish for your wheels will make them look as good as they did when they left the factory. Here are the best aluminum wheel polishes to brighten up your wheels. Best Aluminum Polish Overall: Mothers Mag & Aluminum Polish

Best Aluminum Polish Value: Car Guys Premium Wheel Cleaner

Best Aluminum Polish Honorable Mention: SONAX Wheel Cleaner Full Effect Benefits of Aluminum Polish Make your wheels stand out. Aluminum polish makes wheels look brand new. They help keep them sparkling while you drive and are designed to bring out the color of the wheel.

Get rid of grime and dirt. Polishes free your wheels from oil, brake dust, grime, dust, and more road rash.

Protect against tarnishing. The best aluminum polish will protect your wheels against tarnishing and oxidation.

Types of Aluminum Polish Cream The most popular aluminum polish typical comes in a cream-based form. This version comes in a tube, bottle, or can. Cream aluminum polish products are generally the most simple to put on wheels but are also the most time-consuming since they are applied by hands. This also means they have the potential to be less messy. If you're willing to spend more time treating your wheels, cream aluminum polishes are the way to go. Spray Wheel polishes that are spray-based come in a bottle and allow for pinpoint accuracy when applying the solution to your car's wheels. After spraying it on, wait a few minutes to rub it off with a cloth or wash it away with water. Lotion These aluminum polish products are thicker than water and cream-based polishes. They rub on like skin lotion and vanish once completely put on. This means they are simple to apply and don't take up a lot of time. Gel Gel shines come in a bottle and give you control over how much product you use and where exactly it goes. This shine is applied by rubbing the gel onto the wheel. These require more time and care to make sure the wheel gets a nice finish. Top Brands Mothers The company began in the 1970s selling just one tin can of polish. From that one product, it now sells more than 70 car care products to keep your vehicle looking great. The company is known for its first product, Mothers Mag & Aluminum Polish. Chemical Guys Based out of California, Chemical Guys designs and creates high-quality waxes, coatings, polishes, and sealants for cars. The company offers videos and courses to teach people how to properly care for a car. One of its top products is Heavy Metal Polish. Car Guys Car Guys is a brand devoted to properly detailing cars to make sure they last longer. It launched as a website in 2015 and evolved into a company later on as it started to design its own personal car products. Its best aluminum polish is the Car Guys Premium Wheel Cleaner. Aluminum Polish Pricing $5-$20: With aluminum wheel polish, you mainly pay for the size of the container and type. Within this price range, anything around 16 ounces and below falls here.

$20-$115: This price range has larger bottles and containers that offer more solution for more applications or larger vehicles. Here, you can find anything from 64 ounces to 1 gallon or more for a large supply of wheel polish.

Key Features Versatility Aluminum polishes work great for brightening your wheels, but many can also be used on other parts of your car or house. The best vehicle polishes can clean foggy headlights, watches, keys, and any other type of metal or aluminum. Scent Most aluminum polishes carry some sort of scent that may linger while you work but dissipates once cleaned off. However, not all will come with their own unique scent; manufacturers may add an aroma to their products. If you're sensitive to scented polishes, make sure the product you choose has little to no trace of chemical smell. Storable While applying for polish works best when washing your car completely, they are easy to store in case you ever want to polish your wheels away from home. Creams, gels, and pastes may be more simple to keep in your car, while sprays may spill over during your drive. Other Considerations Ease of Application: There are many different options when it comes to aluminum polish and they all are easy to apply, either by rubbing them on with a cloth or spraying on with a bottle. They shouldn't require a lot of preparation to put on the car's wheels. They will, however, vary on how long it takes to apply and the amount of elbow grease required.

Applicator: It is important to have something to rub in the polish. Microfiber applicator pads are used to rub in the spray, gel, lotion, or cream to get an even coat all around the wheels. Many products may come with their own pad, but if they don't, you will need to buy one in order to make sure you get the best finish possible.

Best Aluminum Polish Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Aluminum Polish Overall: Mothers Mag & Aluminum Polish

Our best aluminum polish is also the original created by Mothers more than 30 years ago. This cream-based polish goes on easily with a little bit of elbow grease from you to remove dirt and other debris that is caked onto your wheels. You can apply it directly to the wheel or put in on a microfiber cloth first. After the wheel is clean and the cream removed, just dry it with a cotton towel. Another great feature of this polish is it can be used on other parts of your car and everyday items around the house. We found it useful to brighten fogged up headlights, brass, and other metals like watches and keys. It also comes in a range of sizes and containers starting at 5 ounces and going up to 1 gallon. While it is tough to beat this polish, we did find that it does require time and effort to bring out the shine in your wheels. You’ll have to spend a few minutes with each wheel to make sure it’s clear of mud or scratches and can be taxing on your arms. Compared to other polish choices, the price for the gallon size is on the higher side. Best Aluminum Polish Value: Car Guys Premium Wheel Cleaner

For the best value brand of aluminum polish, we have to go with this acid-free spray solution. What we liked most about it is how simple it is to spray on the polish, then wait a few minutes to wipe it off with a clean cloth or spray it with water to remove dirt, brake dust, and grime. It comes in two sizes when ordered, an 18-ounce bottle or a 1-gallon container. We found it to be great for any type of wheel on your car, whether it be an alloy, aluminum, anodized, chrome, painted, clear coat, or anything else. It also works well on other metals. As far as downsides go, when it comes to removing caked on dirt or mud, it requires several applications and a bit of time to scrub it off. It works great for dust, dirt, and scratches that haven’t been there for long periods of time, but older debris will require more time and energy to remove. Best Aluminum Polish Honorable Mention: SONAX Wheel Cleaner Full Effect

