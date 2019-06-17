Best Car Paint Sealants: Protect Your Vehicle From Debris and Make It Shine

When you drive your vehicle off the dealership lot, one of the first things you’ll want to do is to protect the car’s paint, which is vulnerable to the elements and other abuse. Fortunately, car polish sealant is useful for both new and older vehicles to prevent chips, scratches, and other blemishes. Check out our automotive paint sealant reviews to find the best product for the job.

Benefits of Car Paint Sealants Protect your paint. If you use the best car paint sealant, your vehicle's paint will remain in good condition for a longer period of time. It's a good way to guard against road debris, insects, and scratches.

Save money. While prices can vary considerably when it comes to car paint sealant protection, there are several good-quality products that don't cost a lot of money. Plus, you can protect your vehicle for substantially less than a dealership would charge.

Repel damaging UV rays. Ultraviolet light can be very harmful to your vehicle's surface. UV rays can cause the paint to fade and/or oxidize. A synthetic paint sealant will help prevent a bleached or washed-out look and also protect against acid rain.

. Ultraviolet light can be very harmful to your vehicle's surface. UV rays can cause the paint to fade and/or oxidize. A synthetic paint sealant will help prevent a bleached or washed-out look and also protect against acid rain. Get a glossy shine. If you want to protect your vehicle's paint job and simultaneously make it look nice and shiny, car paint sealant protection is a must. Types of Car Paint Sealants Acrylic Many experts believe that acrylic paint sealant tends to last longer than polymer sealant car wax. As a result, you won't have to reapply it as regularly, saving you time and money. The reason they're more durable is that acrylic paint sealants have fewer fillers. Another benefit is they're easier to apply. Polymer The best car polymer sealant is a blend of different compounds, and many car enthusiasts believe it produces a superior shine. Some brands include substances, such as car wax, in their mixture, so polymer paint sealer not only protects your vehicle—it also produces a nice, deep shine. Top Brands Chemical Guys Chemical Guys is based in California and designs and create high-quality waxes, coatings, polishes, and sealants for cars. One of its recommended car paint sealants is the Chemical Guys JetSeal Paint Sealant & Paint Protectant. Meguiar’s Meguiar's has been around for over a century and creates products for every automotive surface, including paint, wheels, tires, and interiors. It is based in Irvine, Calif., and one popular product is Meguiar's Mirror Glaze Synthetic Sealant 2.0. Griot’s Garage The family-owned Griot's Garage has been producing car care products in the United States since 1990. The company moved to Tacoma, Wash. in 1994 and opened its flagship store in Tacoma in 2010. Its top car paint sealant is Griot's Garage One-Step Sealant. Wolfgang Car Care Wolfgang Car Care is based in Stuart, Fla. The company's founder has been in the business for over 25 years. Wolfgang draws on German and American auto enhancement technology to design various products, such as polish, swirl remover, tire and wheel cleaner, tire dressing, and carpet cleaners. Its signature product is the Wolfgang Deep Gloss Paint Sealant 3.0. Car Paint Sealant Pricing Around $20: You can find a decent car paint sealant at this price point. They may be less durable than more expensive brands and have fewer features.

Over $20: Many car paint sealant products cost as much as $40 or more. These premium products keep your vehicle protected for a longer period of time and produce superior shine. Key Features Sealant Finish Different brands of sealants are geared toward different finishes. For example, some produce a wet, glossy look, while others make your paint look vibrant and shiny. Still, more are designed to work best on a particular color, such as black. Or you may want to choose the best paint sealant for white cars. Ultimately, it's your decision based on how you want your vehicle to look. Level Of Protection Some brands of sealants only repel road debris, dust, and dirt. Other types offer more heavy-duty protection against factors such as UV rays and acid rain. Some remove scratches and swirls, while some last longer than others. What type of protection you need will be based on several factors, including the climate you live in and what other treatments you use on your vehicle. Other Considerations Ease of Use: The best car paint sealant should be simple to use. The product should go on smoothly as you gently wipe it on the vehicle's surface. Once it's applied, it should require minimal buffing. It should also leave an even coat, and the task should be effortless.

Good Value: Before choosing a car paint sealant, look at how many ounces the bottle contains. If it's a small container, you may need to buy more than one in order to cover your entire vehicle. Plus, you need to consider how many times a year you intend on applying the product on your vehicle. Best Car Paint Sealant Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Car Paint Sealant Overall: Chemical Guys JetSeal Paint Sealant & Paint Protectant

The JetSeal paint sealant protects your vehicle against harmful elements. It bonds with the surface for a mirror-like, wet finish and produces a durable, high-gloss shield. It features an anti-corrosion element to provide a nice finish, and it’s a good alternative to hydrophobic car sealant or "nanocoatings" that require your paint surface to be completely free of scratches, swirls, and blemishes prior to application. Following application, the car surface is smooth and reflective. It provides very good protection and works great on a clear coat as well as windows, rubber, and plastic. Applying and buffing it off is also super easy. In addition, you don't have to use a lot of the product, and it has a pleasant smell. One downside is that it's not very durable and may lose its hydrophobic properties in a short period of time. Water may not bead or drip off the surface after it rains. Also, it doesn't produce as much shine as some competitor brands. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Car Paint Sealant Value: Meguiar's Mirror Glaze Synthetic Sealant 2.0

This sealant's synthetic polymer formulation provides technologically advanced paint care and protection. Its hydrophobic polymer technology fosters water-beading action, and it produces a deep, dark, reflective paint finish. The sealant visually eliminates fine scratches and swirls. It also glides on easily and wipes off smoothly. It protects the paint from dirt, oil, UV rays, and moisture and reduces the amount of dust accumulation on your vehicle. The sealant also leaves a very smooth, glossy finish to the paint. It's easy to apply, leaves no swirl marks, and the final finish is nearly as crisp as wax. Bug and bird droppings can be flicked off the paint with ease immediately after application. In addition, water beads off for some time following application. The finish is more of a sheen than shine, and it does not have the depth of a waxing product. Also, it may streak on black and darker-colored vehicles and may not be as effective on pearl or metallic finishes. There have also been some reports that it's hard to buff out. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Car Paint Sealant Honorable Mention: CarGuys Liquid Wax

