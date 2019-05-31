Best Car Wash Brushes

Washing your vehicle by hand can be a chore, especially if you own a large vehicle. An easy way to cut down on time spent washing is to invest in a car wash brush. Soft bristles, an extendable handle, and portability are just a few of the features you’ll want to look for. Keep reading our car wash brush buying guide to find out more.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Because of the density and thickness of the bristles, it may take longer for this car wash brush to dry than other products.

Unlike other standard car washing brushes that only include bristles on two planes, this CARCAREZ brush extends the bristles to the left and right for additional scrubbing power.

If you’re looking for one car wash brush head that will telescope, accept water flow through it, and potentially extend your reach, CARCAREZ makes a simple solution.

The bristles of this car wash brush may shed onto your vehicle during use. Other products may use softer bristles than these.

The V-shaped bristle pattern on this product allows you to access sharp creases in body panels. The standard-size hole accepts most standard handles, whether they are flow-through, fixed, or telescopic.

Stuck-on debris will likely need personal attention, as the mop-like strands of this product essentially glide over the surface rather than penetrating deep.

Take this portable car wash brush from Bargain Crusader with you. It assembles in seconds, extends your reach, and covers more ground than typical car wash brush.

Benefits of a Car Wash Brush Make washing your own vehicle easier. Having a large brush head to cover more ground as you wash is guaranteed to make the car-washing process a lot less stressful. Plus, you can make sure to clean those hard-to-reach spots, too.

Choose the right brush for your vehicle. You never know who's used the car wash brush before you, and it's nearly impossible to tell what's trapped within those fibers. If you can purchase a brush you know gets cleaned regularly, you'll save yourself time and money spent fixing scratches.

Give a gift for a friend, family member, or loved one. The car enthusiast in your life probably has most of the tools and chemicals they need to keep their clean car maintained. But if you're looking for a present come birthday or Christmas time, nothing says "I support your habit" like a soft car wash brush.

Make a small investment for a big return. Keeping up on washing your vehicle goes a long way when it comes to extending the life of not only your paint but also your headlights, grille, wheels and tires, and countless other components. Spend a few bucks for a high-quality car wash brush, and your car will thank you. Types of Car Wash Brushes Bristle Most car wash brushes have bristles, like your standard broom. The bristles are gathered in ahead, which can be made of various materials. The head of the car wash brush varies in size and shape as well. Unlike standard push brooms, which have one plane of bristles, some car wash brushes are shaped in a V-pattern, which allows for cleaning of multiple angled surfaces. Bristle car wash brushes are sold alone or with a handle. These handles can either be extendable, fixed, or flow-through. Mop-Like Fibers Car wash brushes typically come in bristle form, but mop-like fibers are also popular. Most brushes of this kind have a long, flat mop head that holds the fibers together. Again, handles can be fixed, extendable, or flow-through. These mop-like fibers can be beneficial if you're concerned about scratching your paint, but they will pick up microscopic dirt and debris just as easily as a bristle car wash brush would. Drill Attachment The most innovative solution of the three types, drill attachment car wash brushes are best for small detail use. For example, you can use the small brush heads to target surface areas like headlights, around grilles, around the license plate, and even inside and around the lettering. Drill attachment car wash brushes come in a variety of shapes and sizes as well, from flat and round to cone-shaped. Car detailing is much easier with a drill attachment car wash brush. Top Brands Carrand Founded in 1982, Carrand is a car care company based out of California. If you're not convinced by our top picks, check out its Bi-Level Fiber Brush, which extends beyond a single plane to target sharp creases and steep body lines. CARCAREZ Also based out of California, the gang at CARCAREZ has more than 15 years' experience in the industry. Its Flow Thru Car Wash Brush extends to 68 inches and is great if you own an RV or extremely tall vehicle. Drill Brush Founded in New York in 2005, Drill Brush offers a selection of accessories and products for car care enthusiasts. Its Power Scrubber with the All Purpose set won't just clean your vehicle—it'll earn its keep in your house as well. Chemical Guys With years of experience in the automotive care industry, the staff at Chemical Guys call California home. If you're looking for a heavy-duty wheel and tire brush to pair with your car wash brush, check out the company's Body and Wheel Flagged Tip Short Handle Brush. Best Car Wash Brush Pricing $8-$20: If you're looking for an entry-level car wash brush just to get you started, you don't have to pay much more than $20. Most brushes at this price point are not accompanied by a handle, though they are fitted to pair with standard handles sold at your local hardware store. You can pick from a variety of bristle brush types and colors.

$22-$30: Those interested in the mop-like car wash brushes should look in this price range. These brushes typically come with an extendable or adjustable handle, and some have removable heads that can be washed between uses. Those looking for drill attachment car wash brushes will find them in this price range as well.

$35-$60: Looking for a complete set so you don't have to go find a handle? You'll pay anywhere from $40 to $60 for a car wash brush of this kind, though anywhere around $35 is going to get you a quality product. Some handles at this price point are extendable, while some are fixed. Key Features Abrasiveness and Stiffness Unlike your kitchen broom, you'll want to pay attention to the harshness of the fibers on the car wash brush you buy. For example, while it may seem like a stiffer scrub brush would work better on tough grime, having sharp materials constantly and consistently rub against your paint could actually leave tiny scratches behind. Dark-colored cars require extremely soft brushes while lighter colors should be fine with a medium-stiffness brush. Overall Length Depending on your size and the size of the car you drive, you'll want to choose a car wash brush accordingly. Most modern sedans are easy for persons over 5 feet tall to wash with a brush that only extends around a foot. However, large, lifted trucks will require at least 4 feet of extension to reach the roof and hood. If you're worried about covering the top of your vehicle, choose a longer brush. Rotation, Swiveling, and Extension Closely related to overall length is the handle's ability to rotate, swivel, and/or extend. You may prefer a fixed, long handle if you want an upper body workout. Rotating or swiveling handles can be a pain if you're trying to reach a certain area, but they do make it easier to clean around mirrors and sharp body creases. Extending handles ensure you reach the topmost part of your vehicle. Durable Materials It's inevitable that your car wash brush is going to break down over time. The bristles will fall out, and the head will begin to wear. However, you'll want to invest in a brush that's going to withstand water without breaking down after just a few uses. Wood brush heads can be good since they are often treated. Synthetic materials typically hold up well, too. Drill Chuck Size Though this pertains only to drill attachment car wash brushes, it's still a good idea to make sure you purchase the correct size brushes for the drill you own. Manufacturers will often list the chuck size, and you can look on your drill for the size as well. While these measurements are often pretty standard, it's always a good idea to double check. Other Considerations Portability: For whatever reason, you may not have the option of washing your vehicle at your home in your driveway. If this is the case, you'll likely want to take the car wash brush you bought to the local car wash with you, instead of using the one there. As we mentioned above, you can control what goes on the car wash brush, so it's better for your car's paint.

Frequency of Use: If you're someone who doesn't wash their car more than once a month, you probably won't need to spend too much on a car cleaning brush. But if you wash your car more often, consider paying a bit more to get a high-quality product. Typical Debris Types: This might seem like an odd thing to consider, but what sort of nastiness do you get on your vehicle? If your area sees a lot of bugs, tougher bristles will help pick off those stuck-on guts. Muddy regions mean you won't need as harsh a brush, but a mop-like brush might not be the best choice. Adjust the type of car wash brush you buy to the debris in your area. Best Car Wash Brush Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Car Wash Brush Overall: Bargain Crusader Removable Telescopic Car Wash Brush

If you’re someone who doesn’t wash their car more than once a month, you probably won’t need to spend too much on a car cleaning brush. But if you wash your car more often, consider paying a bit more to get a high-quality product. Typical Debris Types: This might seem like an odd thing to consider, but what sort of nastiness do you get on your vehicle? If your area sees a lot of bugs, tougher bristles will help pick off those stuck-on guts. Muddy regions mean you won’t need as harsh a brush, but a mop-like brush might not be the best choice. Adjust the type of car wash brush you buy to the debris in your area. Best Car Wash Brush Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Car Wash Brush Overall: Bargain Crusader Removable Telescopic Car Wash Brush

There are quite a few reasons we chose the Bargain Crusader Telescopic Car Wash Brush, one of which is the brush’s ability to extend, telescope, and also break down for easy storage. Though the product does use mop-like fibers, they are long and spread out to cover more ground and trap larger amounts of debris as you wash. It’s not often that you find a car wash brush you can extend and telescope, as well as break down. An easy solution if you don’t have the ability to wash your car at home, this product allows you the freedom of bringing your own brush without having to fold down seats to transport it. The wide, flat base allows for greater coverage over a larger area, and the long fibers can reach into small crevices for a better wash. The stainless steel rod will also hold up well over time. The biggest drawback we found with the Bargain Crusader car wash brush is that stuck-on debris won’t budge for the loose fibers. You’ll likely need to get a separate rag or brush to attack stubborn contaminants. However, the immense ease of use associated with this product makes it an easy buy for nearly any driver. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Car Wash Brush Value: Unger Hydropower Bi-Level Soft 10” Wash Brush

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: you don’t need high-priced equipment to achieve a clean car. That’s why we chose this car wash brush from Unger Hydropower. V-shaped to allow for body lines and sharp creases, this product can be used for washing your vehicle and so much more. Light in weight and durable in materials, this car wash brush is 10 inches wide and can be attached to a fixed, telescopic, or flow-through handle. You could easily use this product on a flow-through pole for your lifted truck and then affix it to a fixed pole to wash your sports car. The synthetic head materials are strong and durable, able to withstand the extreme circumstances of washing your vehicle. Gentle bristles penetrate deep without leaving spiderwebs of scratches on your paint. Speaking of the bristles, they may not be the softest available. Since they are so densely packed within the head of the brush, they are more likely to shed on your vehicle as well. At the same time, Unger really makes their car wash brush a no-brainer when it comes to having a clean car on a budget. Almost any car owner can benefit from their product. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Car Wash Brush Honorable Mention: CARCAREZ Soft Bristle 10” Car Wash Brush

