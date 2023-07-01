Eat Off Your Car’s Dashboard Thanks To These Amazon Car Cleaning Deals
Eviscerate dirt. Mutilate stains.
You ever take a ride with a friend or acquaintance and their car is absolutely filthy? Exterior dirt is one thing, but a sticky interior? That's the kind of thing that just makes me grossed out. I don't want to sit in your filth.
If you have a dirty car—even if you're not expecting me—you should get something, anything off this list to clean up your act. Throw out those empty plastic bottles, take the vacuum outside, and get to work. All of these deals can help.
- TICARVE Car Cleaning Gel Detailing Putty for $6.88 ($3.11 off)
- ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner for $34.52 ($5.47 off)
- Armor All Car Glass Wipes for $4.18 ($1.32 off)
- AstroAI Windshield Cleaner for $14.99 ($8 off)
- Meguiar's Water Magnet Microfiber Drying Towel for $7.43 (4.57 off)
- Relentless Drive Ultimate Car Wash Kit for $24.99 ($15 off)
- TEMOLA Car Vacuum Cleaner for $19.99 ($8 off)
- Holikme 30 Piece Drill Brush Attachments Set for $25.95 ($14 off)
- Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner for $139.99 ($10 off)
- BISSELL SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner for $160 ($15.09 off)
- Edgeless Microfiber Towels for Cars for $15.55 ($4.40 off)
- Wontolf 62'' Car Wash Brush with Long Handle for $22.08 ($6.90 off)
- Carrand 93062 Deluxe Car Wash 10" Dip Brush for $17.99 ($5.70 off)
- Adam's Air Cannon Jr. - High Powered Filtered Car Wash Blower for $216.19 ($18.80 off)
- Wagner Spraytech C900054 905e AutoRight Multi-Purpose Steam Cleaner for $112.50 ($17.49 off)
- Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber for $17.38 ($2.61 off)
- HODRANT Extra-Large Cleaning Caddy with EVA Hard Bottom for $63.99 ($6 off)
- Adam's Mini Air Cannon for $96.59 ($8.40 off)
- Herrfilk 22 Pcs Car Cleaning Tools Kit for $21.99 ($18 off)
