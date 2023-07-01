Eat Off Your Car’s Dashboard Thanks To These Amazon Car Cleaning Deals

You ever take a ride with a friend or acquaintance and their car is absolutely filthy? Exterior dirt is one thing, but a sticky interior? That's the kind of thing that just makes me grossed out. I don't want to sit in your filth.

If you have a dirty car—even if you're not expecting me—you should get something, anything off this list to clean up your act. Throw out those empty plastic bottles, take the vacuum outside, and get to work. All of these deals can help.