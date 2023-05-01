Take Detailing to the Next Level With These Stellar Amazon Deals

If an affordable handwash and vacuum aren’t on the endangered species list, they should be. Near where I live in Denver, no shortage of places can charge hundreds to detail a car. Similarly, there are no shortage of cheap washes that charge very little but also do significantly less. That's why I turn to my buckets, sponges, and shop vacs, and roll up my sleeves to do my own. It’s laborious, sure. But it’s also gratifying and much less expensive. The news gets better, too; Amazon has a bunch of essentials you need to get your own work done without shelling out an arm and a leg. Here’s what we found.