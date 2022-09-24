Protect Your Car This Fall With Cleaning Gear From Amazon
Prepare yourself. Things are about to get grimy.
Watching the leaves turn from green to shades of red, amber, and orange is beautiful. But autumn is a tough time for drivers. We’ve had it good for three months, and now we need to protect our rides from grime, debris, and mud. I found a good bunch of products to help you do that, and they’re all on sale.
Grab a bargain before these products shoot back up to their regular retail prices.
- Sun Joe 2,050-psi Electric High-Pressure Washer for $75.14 (53 percent off)
- Sun Joe 2,030-psi 14.5-Amp Electric High-Pressure Washer for $169 (15 percent off)
- Westinghouse 3,200-psi Gas Pressure Washer for $293.75 (16 percent off)
- Bissell Little Green Multipurpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $109.59 (11 percent off)
- Bissell Little Green ProHeat Machine Portable Carpet and Upholstery Steam Cleaner for $149.95 (21 percent off)
- Chemical Guys Clean and Shine Car Wash Starter Kit for $27.04 with digital coupon
- Chemical Guys 11-Piece Car Wash Bucket Kit for $97.75 with digital coupon
- Chemical Guys 20-Piece Arsenal Builder Wash Kit for $183.95 (10 percent off)
- Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner and Conditioner Detailing Kit for $41.99 with digital coupon
- Chemical Guys Foam Cannon and Honey Dew Snow Foam Soap Kit for $83.27 (17 percent off)
- Mothers California Gold Clay-Bar System for $22.02 (12 percent off)
- Mothers California Gold Carnauba Wash and Wax for $12.29 (5 percent off)
- Mothers PowerCone 360 for $25.48 (15 percent off)
- Meguiar's Classic Wash and Wax Kit for $31.46 (25 percent off)
- Meguiar's Ultimate Interior Detailer for $9.88 (29 percent off)
Let us know what brand you use to keep your pride and joy clean.
