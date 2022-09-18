Acura Integra Type S Spotted With Honda Civic Type R-Style Exhausts

Acura made a lot of Honda fans very happy earlier this year, when it brought the Integra name back to market. Now, it's about to make those same fans even happier, as it seems an Acura Integra Type S is currently in the works and could be the spiritual successor to the beloved Integra Type R.

This recent video from Allcarnews shows off some new spy photos of a camouflaged Acura testing in public and it looks very much like it's based on the new Civic Type R. Acura also trademarked the "Type S" name earlier in the year. Put two and two together and you get an Acura Integra Type S that's almost certainly based on the new Civic Type R.

Admittedly, the Acura test mule in these photos is mostly covered by black camouflage wrapping, so it's hard to see exactly what it is. However, there's one key feature of this clandestine Acura that gives its Type S-nature away—triple exhaust pipes. It's the same triple exhaust design as the Honda Civic Type R, hinting that this Acura shares the same powertrain.

If its powertrain is the same, that will give the Acura Integra Type S a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, making 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. In the Honda, that engine is exclusively paired to a six-speed manual transmission and powers only the front wheels, so you can expect the same from Acura. The standard Integra gets a CVT option but I wouldn't bet on the Type S getting a CVT.

One thing the Integra Type S won't get from the Honda Civic Type R is its wing. The Honda has a big fixed rear wing that sticks up almost as high as its roof. In the spy photos, the Acura has no such wing and could use a more subtle rear lip spoiler instead, to make it a bit more mature looking.

That more mature design might make its way to the interior as well. The standard Integra features a similar interior to the current Civic Si, just with a slightly more upscale design and more premium materials. But it's mostly the same. An Integra Type S could borrow heavily from the Civic Type R, which could give it the same metallic shift knob, Alcantara steering wheel, and upgraded seats.