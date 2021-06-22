Acura’s Type S Turbo V6 Took Lessons From the NSX Engine

After a long period of running seemingly rudderless, Acura has been reinvigorated by returning to its performance roots and reviving its Type S trim for the TLX sedan and MDX crossover. If our editor-in-chief's taste of the 2021 Acura TLX Type S is anything to go by, Acura's new performance models are worth taking seriously, in part because of an element they share: A brand-new 3.0-liter turbo V6 designed specifically with Type S models in mind.

This engine's development was outlined in a newly released highlight video, in which Acura reveals the team behind it included those who engineered the Civic Type R and NSX's power plants. They applied expertise and technologies from their prior projects, such as the NSX's active exhaust, which gives the Type S V6 an unusual amount of character for an engine muffled by a turbocharger.