Man Sells His Acura Integra Type R for $50K, Wrecks It on One Last Drive

According to the auction website, nobody was injured in the accident, so it was just a case of truly bad luck. Details of the car's service history were provided in the USDM ITR Owners & Enthusiasts Facebook group, although the vehicle's current owner/seller wasn't present to comment on the accident. A previous owner was, however, and he was surprised at the accident, adding that he didn't know the current owner. Other users say the vehicle was located in Texas at the time of the accident, a detail which was confirmed by the listing itself.
For those who don't know, the Integra Type R is the most desirable version of the classic Honda/Acura Integra, a 195-horsepower, high-revving driver's delight built in the mid to late '90s. Like other high-performance Hondas from the era, they go for big bucks these days. It's sad to see one get wrecked, although seeing as the damage is reportedly only moderate, this one will probably get fixed up and sold again—just with another line on the CarFax.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com