Man Sells His Acura Integra Type R for $50K, Wrecks It on One Last Drive

The joy of buying a new car can be overwhelming, especially when what you're buying is one of the mostly widely acclaimed driver's cars ever built—a 1998 Acura Integra Type R. As CarScroops reports, Bring a Trailer bidder swind74 was riding this high when they got some bad news; the Integra they just bought had been wrecked. No sale was going to happen. This all happened nearly a month ago, in late May, though it took a tip from a CarScoops reader to alert the rest of the web of the accident. To be clear, it's unlikely the winning bid of $51,000 had changed hands, so only the fees on the auction website itself had to be refunded. That doesn't clear all the frustration, of course.

Bring a Trailer

The 85,000-mile car had sold for $51,000 on May 25. According to CarFax, the damage was reported the next day, on Wednesday, May 26. A photo of the wreck, which was posted to Instagram by vistecrimports, shows the car with frontal damage at night. It's unclear if it was nighttime on May 25 or 26. The CarFax report says the vehicle was involved in a "sideswipe collision," and that it has damage at both the front and rear. It also notes that although the airbag was deployed, the damage is between minor and moderate, not severe. It doesn't look that way, though.