1997 Acura Integra Type R With Just Over 6,000 Miles Sells for Colossal $82,000
The collector car bubble is still inflating as a similar-condition car sold for nearly $20k less a year ago.
If you scoffed at that old Acura Integra Type R that sold for $63,800 at Barrett Jackson just one year ago, get ready to be outraged all over again because a similarly clean, low-mileage example just sold for a whopping $82,000 on Bring a Trailer.
Put up for auction by its original owner in St. Louis, Missouri, this 1997 Championship White Integra Type R shows 6,190 miles on its odometer and boasts a clean Carfax as well as a clean title. Par for the high-dollar used-collector-car course, the Acura comes with its original window sticker, maintenance records, and owners manuals. Despite the low AF miles, this particular Integra hasn't been a total garage queen since the listing points out scratches on the Type R's rear bumper. The scuffs have got to be pretty minor though, since we can't seem to see 'em in any of the photos.
The car apparently received a new timing belt, tensioner, water pump, drive belts, a clutch adjustment, and an oil change in July of this year but its new owner will definitely want to slap a new set of tires on considering the rubber its currently wearing was manufactured way back in 2004.
The Integra Type R is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder making 195 horsepower going to the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. It might seem pedestrian on paper but its 8,400-rpm redline, relative rarity, and heavenly handling have made it a modern classic. When it's discussed by auto writer types fortunate enough to have driven it, the phrase "best front-wheel-drive car ever made" usually isn't far behind.
Still, though. $82,000? You could buy two brand new Honda Civic Type R's for that money and still have around $10,000 left over for a couple seasons worth of tires and track days...provided you can find a Honda dealership willing to part with two CTR's with zero "market adjustment."
Anywho, don’t be surprised to see the Integra Type R break into the six figures around this time next year.
