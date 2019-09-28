1997 Acura Integra Type R With Just Over 6,000 Miles Sells for Colossal $82,000

If you scoffed at that old Acura Integra Type R that sold for $63,800 at Barrett Jackson just one year ago, get ready to be outraged all over again because a similarly clean, low-mileage example just sold for a whopping $82,000 on Bring a Trailer.

Put up for auction by its original owner in St. Louis, Missouri, this 1997 Championship White Integra Type R shows 6,190 miles on its odometer and boasts a clean Carfax as well as a clean title. Par for the high-dollar used-collector-car course, the Acura comes with its original window sticker, maintenance records, and owners manuals. Despite the low AF miles, this particular Integra hasn't been a total garage queen since the listing points out scratches on the Type R's rear bumper. The scuffs have got to be pretty minor though, since we can't seem to see 'em in any of the photos.