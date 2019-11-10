Speeding Porsche Launches Into Second Story of New Jersey Building, Killing Two

At least two people are confirmed dead in a bizarre crash that happened in Toms River, New Jersey this morning. Photos show a Porsche that somehow made its way off the road and into the second floor of a building.

Details of the crash are scarce, though it reportedly happened at approximately 6:42 a.m. on Sunday. One person was confirmed dead at the scene, but police updated their statement to include another fatality afterward. Both are suspected to have been passengers in the Porsche. There was no one in the building at the time of the accident. RLS Metro News, which was the first to report on the crash along with 92.7 WOBM News, said that police had to perform a “technical rescue” to get the people out of the vehicle.