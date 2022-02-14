You Can Reserve a 2023 Acura Integra Starting March 10

Acura surprised everyone at Monterey Car Week last year when it switched gears and revived the Integra name instead of revealing a new ILX for the world to enjoy. We've only seen what Acura is calling a prototype of the car, though we know it'll get a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, a different interior than the Civic it's based upon, and most importantly, a manual transmission. This is all good news.

If you're not still upset that the Integra will be offered only as a four-door, we have some more good news. You can put your name down to reserve one of the sports sedans from Acura starting on March 10. If you really want one, this is what you wanna do. It may be one of the few ways to avoid a dealer markup, the likes of which are affecting everything from the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 to the Mitsubishi Mirage.