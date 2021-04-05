Ford's New VIN Tool Can Answer All of Your Towing Questions About a New or Used Truck

If you own a Ford truck and aren't entirely sure how much stuff it can tow or carry, Ford has got your back with a new and nifty tool. The new VIN Specific Calculator takes a Ford vehicle's VIN and spits out a whole bunch of stats like engine info, wheelbase, box-length, axle ratio, drivetrain configuration, any optional towing or payload packages selected from the factory, as well as towing capacity, max payload, GVWR, and GCWR.

Found here on Ford's fleet-dedicated website, it even lets you input your current trailer weight, towing method, tongue percent, cargo weight, and passenger weight (be honest, now) to tell you how much payload and GCW you have left to play with. This should be quite helpful if you ever find yourself second-guessing whether your Ford can indeed safely handle a given job, or for the next time any annoying Chevy fans question the capabilities of your rivaling truck.