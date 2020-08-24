If You Can’t Have the Rare Special Edition You Want, Build Your Own

It also didn't add all of the original Transsyberia's functional mods, as it really just features a brush guard with fog lamps, meatier tires and wheel spacers to accommodate those. While normal Cayennes are pretty capable as-is, I'd have opted for mimicking the real Transsyberia's rock rails and meatier under-body protection instead, as other Transsyberia-like builds have done.

That's the beauty of a replica, though. You can switch it up however you want, need or can afford at the moment with no worries about "ruining" a classic through the simple acts of customizing and enjoying it. Even if it's mainly the aesthetics that you like, go for it! Make something you'll enjoy.

You may have to dig into the parts catalog, or even into the inner workings of the engine and transmission to get everything you want. Some automakers like General Motors make it relatively easy to order performance parts (including even bodies and engines) straight from the factory, but for others, you may have to scour for-sale sites, forums, junkyards and elsewhere. Many desirable cars with harder-to-find special editions—looking at you, Honda Civics and Mazda Miatas—also have robust aftermarket support that can get you something close to or better than what came on your rare car of choice.

You (or a shop you trust) may even have to fabricate some parts that aren't available. Maybe you'll opt to upgrade some parts from the car you're mimicking, like this Cayenne's brush guard with extra spotlights down low. This extra work could be worth it to get exactly what you want.