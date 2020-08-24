Tired of Waiting, Guy Builds His Own 102-MPH 'Tesla' Cyberquad

There seems to be something of a trend with Tesla products—the enthusiasm for them often overwhelms the California company's available resources. For instance, there have been more imitation Cybertrucks made than actual Cybertrucks produced. It helps that the Cybertruck, and by extension, the company's Cyberquad, are pretty simple geometric designs, which makes them easier to reproduce. The Cyberquad—as we all found out soon after its brief debut—is also based on an existing ATV, a Yamaha Raptor 700R. So what's really stopping somebody from making one for themselves?

The answer is; a reasonable amount of fabrication, engineering, mechanical experience, and quite a bit of cash. Also, enough knowledge of electronics to avoid electrocuting yourself to death. The guys at Rich Rebuilds have all of these things. And whether Tesla fans like him or not, he decided to take on the challenge. After months of wrenching, he's finally done. The results are impressive.