2023 Acura Integra: 1.5L Turbo, Luxury Touches and a Manual Gearbox for Around $30K

"Now, this is an Integra for the next generation," said Jon Ikeda, Vice President and Acura Brand Officer. Noting the history of the nameplate, Ikeda was keen to note that the new model is "sleek and sporty like the Integras we all fell in love with."
It's clear that Acura is attempting to hedge with the design to some degree. While five-door Integras have always existed, the new design seems to be eschewing the more traditional coupe body style most closely associated with the name. "It's perfect for active lifestyles," notes Ikeda, stating the intention of the design. "With its dramatically sloping roofline, this new Integra has a coupe-like presence while maintaining the versatility of a liftback."