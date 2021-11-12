2023 Acura Integra: 1.5L Turbo, Luxury Touches and a Manual Gearbox for Around $30K

In perhaps one of the most hyped launches of the year, we have finally gotten a real look at the 2023 Acura Integra. The new hatchback is Acura's attempt to build a "true performance five-door" and has been hotly anticipated since it was first teased earlier this year.

The new car will be the first Integra to ship with a turbo from the factory, sporting a 1.5-liter turbocharged VTEC engine. This will be paired with an optional 6-speed manual gearbox, which should appeal to enthusiasts. A limited-slip differential will also be available, adding to the model's sporting credentials.