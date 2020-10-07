Volkswagen Is the Most Frequently Tattooed Car Brand on Instagram

Volkswagen, Jeep and Cadillac fans were the most likely to make their dedication to the brand a bit more permanent—on their skin. An analysis of Instagram posts by Compare The Market pinpointed which marques appeared the most often in tattoos on Instagram, and they found a whopping 5,507 VW tattoos on there—thousands more than any other car brand tattoos. It's worth noting that Instagram is, by its very nature, a self-selecting group to survey that skews a bit younger than that of the dad down the street with a Bel-Air sleeve. It's not just that VW nerds tend to post what they ate for lunch, either (although that's definitely a thing). Volkswagen makes some of the most accessible enthusiast cars out there, their fandom spans both classic and modern rides, their owners love to modify them and these cars are nothing if not photogenic.

So, for that reason, it's not hard to see why Jeep is the second most tattooed marque on the platform, with 2,139 Jeeps showing up on Instagrammers' bodies. Fans of more of an old-school American look—in tattoos and in cars—shouldn't fret, though. Coming in third was Cadillac, with 1,775 tattoos on the platform. Compare the Market also tallied up the most-tattooed cars on Instagram, and another classic hero took first place there: the Chevrolet Impala, which appeared in 823 tattoo 'grams.