The trunk suggests it has been in some kind of high-speed chase or hijinks reminiscent of the movie The Hangover. It’s more than a little worse for the wear, with a rusty roof and cushions that look like they’ve seen a lot of backsides. Its description is listed as “multicolor,” which is truly an understatement for this riot of hues, swirled in blue, pink, orange, green, and a fetching shade of fuschia. This 1994 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham limousine is for sale in Japan and it's something… special.

With 123,755 kilometers (nearly 77,000 miles) on the clock, the limo has seen some miles and untold other stories that I’m not sure I want to know about. Swinging from the chandeliers takes a very literal turn when you look at photos of the interior and the padding is pretty well mashed down on everything but the ceiling.