Acura’s New Documentary Recaps the History of the Type S Badge

Acura's new TLX Type S is about to launch and to get everybody read up on what exactly Type S means, The Drive's Guides and Gear crew put together a nice, written guide last week for your perusal. If, however, you'd like to gain even more insight—specifically in video form from the people responsible for the performance badge's existence—Acura's got your back.

Naturally, it wouldn't be a factory-backed Acura Type S retrospective without footage of every North American S-badged vehicle from the 2000s brought out of what is presumably Acura's own collection. There's the CL Type S, the 2002-2003 3.2 TL Type S, the iconic (in my mind, at least) DC5 RSX Type S, and, of course, the much-loved 2007-2008 TL Type S. Even if you're the kind of Honda/Acura nerd who already knows everything there is to know about this stuff, the video is probably still worth a watch just to see pristine examples of these four, together at last, driven and captured in glorious high-def.